Health
Lost generation? COVID-19 and adolescent mental health
Media headlines on the mental health of adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic predict the short-term and long-term serious consequences of the pandemic and the steps taken to limit the spread of the virus. The headline that there are so-called lost generations of young people who have been deprived of central development opportunities due to pandemics has reached a wide audience. Therefore, it is timely to ask the next question. Is the current generation of adolescents really lost?
They compared the pre-pandemic symptom trajectory of depression at two time points (2016 and 2018) with the symptoms of depression during the COVID-19 pandemic, empirical data at the adolescent population level. Is one of the first companies to tackle this problem using. There are two large samples of Iceland, with a population of approximately 60,000 between the ages of 13 and 18, showing unique and highly needed data. Thorisdottir et al. Showed increased depressive symptoms (β 0.57) [95% CI 0·53 to 0·60]) And deterioration of mental health (-0 · 46 [–0·49 to −0·42]During the pandemic, more than one expected happened, based on the observed trends in adolescent mental health that had deteriorated significantly over the last decade. Although the observed changes are not entirely due to pandemics and precautions, this study underscores the urgent importance of measuring adolescents’ mental health over time. I am. This is especially true in the face of a global crisis such as a pandemic.
The rate of mental distress in adolescents seems to be increasing. For example, among US adolescents aged 12 to 17, the prevalence of depression increased from 8.7% in 2005 to 13.2% in 2017.
The findings showed that the prevalence of depressive symptoms increased from 2016 to 2018, and then increased to the number reported during the 2018-2020 COVID-19 pandemic, with Thorisdottir and colleagues. It is supported by research results. A comprehensive meta-analysis of population-based studies of pre-pandemic and intra-pandemic mental health trajectories showed similar trends (preplint).
Therefore, care should be taken when interpreting this increase as a result of a pandemic only. Rather, the pandemic may have exacerbated the tendency that already exists in the adolescent population, thereby emphasizing the state of adolescent mental health. We suggest that this hypothesis needs further study in other large and representative adolescent samples.
And Holmes and colleagues
In their position paper in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is of utmost importance to identify vulnerable groups in this type of population-based study. However, this is a difficult task as young people in the high-risk group tend to opt out of studies such as those used in this study. As a result, the true impact of a pandemic may be underestimated. Unfortunately, with the exception of gender and age, the current study does not analyze adolescent subgroups with different sensitivities and protective factors. According to a similar study conducted in Norway, some adolescent groups, such as adolescents living in remote families, are at risk of increased symptoms of mental health problems during a crisis such as a COVID-19 pandemic. It has been shown to be disproportionately high.
Monitoring the mental health trajectory of different groups of girls and boys of different ages and adolescent populations enables more targeted intervention efforts to alleviate mental illness. Similarly, many adolescents adapt well to times of stress and crisis, so rigorous mental health studies need to address resilience factors. Therefore, this dual focus needs to be one of the main objectives of representative population-based research in order to inform policy makers and other important stakeholders.
,
It demonstrates the importance of careful monitoring of risk and resilience indicators to enable timely efforts to reduce the risk of developing adolescent mental illness. In conclusion, the true picture of youth happiness is likely to be more complex than what is depicted in the news headlines.
We do not declare competing interests.
Reference materials
- 1.
Depressive symptoms, mental health, and substance use of adolescents before and after the COVID-19 pandemic in Iceland: A population-based longitudinal study.
Lancet psychiatry. 2021; ()
- 2.
Age of onset of mental illness and use of mental health services: needs, opportunities, disabilities.
Epidemiol Psychiatr Sci. 2012; twenty one:: 47-57
- 3.
Age, duration, and cohort trends in mood disorder indicators and suicide-related outcomes in representative national datasets from 2005 to 2017.
J Abnom Psycho. 2019; 128:: 185-199
- Four.
COVID-19 A systematic review and meta-analysis of a longitudinal cohort study comparing mental health before and during a pandemic.
medRxiv. 2021; ()
- Five.
Who said it? Importance of sampling in mental health surveys during COVID-19.
Lancet psychiatry. 2020; 7:: 567-568
- 6.
COVID-19 Interdisciplinary Research Priority for Pandemics: Call for Action for Mental Health Science.
Lancet psychiatry. 2020; 7:: 547-560
- 7.
Symptoms of Anxiety and Depression in Adolescents Before and During COVID-19 Outbreak — A Population-Based Prospective Study of Norwegian Teens.
Lancet Reg Health Eur. 2021; Five100093
- 8. 8.
Vertical increase in depressive symptoms in children during COVID-19 lockdown.
Arch This Child. 2020; ()
Article information
Issuance history
identification
Copyright
© 2021 Elsevier Ltd. All copyrighted.
Science direct
Linked articles
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]