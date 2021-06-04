Lost generation? COVID-19 and adolescent mental health

Media headlines on the mental health of adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic predict the short-term and long-term serious consequences of the pandemic and the steps taken to limit the spread of the virus. The headline that there are so-called lost generations of young people who have been deprived of central development opportunities due to pandemics has reached a wide audience. Therefore, it is timely to ask the next question. Is the current generation of adolescents really lost?

Et al. Depressive symptoms, mental health, and substance use of adolescents before and after the COVID-19 pandemic in Iceland: A population-based longitudinal study. Ingibjorg Thorisdottir and his friends They compared the pre-pandemic symptom trajectory of depression at two time points (2016 and 2018) with the symptoms of depression during the COVID-19 pandemic, empirical data at the adolescent population level. Is one of the first companies to tackle this problem using. There are two large samples of Iceland, with a population of approximately 60,000 between the ages of 13 and 18, showing unique and highly needed data. Thorisdottir et al. Showed increased depressive symptoms (β 0.57) [95% CI 0·53 to 0·60]) And deterioration of mental health (-0 · 46 [–0·49 to −0·42]During the pandemic, more than one expected happened, based on the observed trends in adolescent mental health that had deteriorated significantly over the last decade. Although the observed changes are not entirely due to pandemics and precautions, this study underscores the urgent importance of measuring adolescents’ mental health over time. I am. This is especially true in the face of a global crisis such as a pandemic.

McGolly PD Age of onset of mental illness and use of mental health services: needs, opportunities, disabilities. Adolescence is in a vulnerable stage of development, and most mental disorders appear in adolescence. The rate of mental distress in adolescents seems to be increasing. For example, among US adolescents aged 12 to 17, the prevalence of depression increased from 8.7% in 2005 to 13.2% in 2017. 3 Twenge JM

Binau SG Age, duration, and cohort trends in mood disorder indicators and suicide-related outcomes in representative national datasets from 2005 to 2017. The findings showed that the prevalence of depressive symptoms increased from 2016 to 2018, and then increased to the number reported during the 2018-2020 COVID-19 pandemic, with Thorisdottir and colleagues. It is supported by research results. A comprehensive meta-analysis of population-based studies of pre-pandemic and intra-pandemic mental health trajectories showed similar trends (preplint). Four Robinson E

Jones A COVID-19 A systematic review and meta-analysis of a longitudinal cohort study comparing mental health before and during a pandemic. Therefore, care should be taken when interpreting this increase as a result of a pandemic only. Rather, the pandemic may have exacerbated the tendency that already exists in the adolescent population, thereby emphasizing the state of adolescent mental health. We suggest that this hypothesis needs further study in other large and representative adolescent samples.

Et al. Who said it? Importance of sampling in mental health surveys during COVID-19. Some groups of adolescents are at higher risk of developing mental health problems than others. Therefore, in such a study by Thorisdottir et al., It is essential to map risk and resilience factors. As both Pierce and colleagues pointed out And Holmes and colleagues

O’Connor RC

Symptoms of anxiety and depression in adolescents before and during the outbreak of COVID-19 — A population-based prospective study of teenagers in Norway. Monitoring the mental health trajectory of different groups of girls and boys of different ages and adolescent populations enables more targeted intervention efforts to alleviate mental illness. Similarly, many adolescents adapt well to times of stress and crisis, so rigorous mental health studies need to address resilience factors. Therefore, this dual focus needs to be one of the main objectives of representative population-based research in order to inform policy makers and other important stakeholders.

Dalmeier E

Beloved Irvine AL

Et al. Vertical increase in depressive symptoms in children during COVID-19 lockdown. It demonstrates the importance of careful monitoring of risk and resilience indicators to enable timely efforts to reduce the risk of developing adolescent mental illness. In conclusion, the true picture of youth happiness is likely to be more complex than what is depicted in the news headlines.

We do not declare competing interests.

