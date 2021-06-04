Victoria, Australia has detected a variant of Delta Covid-19 in the latest epidemic





Victorian officials in Australia announced on Friday that they were the first to detect a Delta Covid-19 virus variant in an infectious disease in the latest virus epidemic in the capital city of Melbourne. “The subspecies is a Delta subspecies, now notorious in India and increasingly found in the United Kingdom. This is a serious concern,” said Brett Sutton, Chief Health Officer in Victoria, in Melbourne. I told the group. According to Sutton, the new variant has not been associated with a series of Covid-19 cases across Australia from hotel quarantine or elsewhere. So far, the so-called “delta” type has been a concern in the two cases in Victoria. “We are concerned that it is not related to other cases, but we are tracking the contact information for all these major cases and investigating where they may have been acquired,” Sutton said. Said. Victoria, Australia’s second most populous state, has had 65 infected people since May 24, and has been uninfected for more than three months, making it difficult for people to move. It imposes restrictions and blocks most of the economy. The government has associated all cases with a single traveler who was released from quarantine with a negative test result. Melbourne is entering its second week of hard lockdown after an additional week extension until June 10, but from Thursday night some other restrictions in the state have been relaxed. Authorities blamed the extension of strict regulations in Melbourne for the first detected kappa subspecies in India. On Friday, four new local infections were reported, compared to three a day ago. Snap lockdowns, regional border restrictions and strict social distance rules allow Australia to curb previous outbreaks, slightly surpassing 30,100 Covid-19s and relatively low with 910 deaths It was very helpful. Australia, with an adult population of about 20 million, has been vaccinated more than 4.6 million times as of Wednesday.

..





