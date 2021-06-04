Health
COVID-19: Manitoba Launches $ 1 Million Grant Program to Help People Hesitate to Vaccine-Winnipeg
The Manitoba Government has launched a $ 1 million grant program in hopes of helping the hesitant community to encourage residents to vaccinate.
Manitoba Prime Minister Brian Pallister said the money would be split into grants of up to $ 20,000 and could be applied for by groups planning to join the community.
“Until very recently, vaccine supply was the number one limiting factor in protecting manitovan, but now, as we approach 70% of vaccinated manitovan, our challenge reaches the remaining 30%. That’s what we do, “Parister said at a press conference on Thursday.
The state said community, sports, religion, culture, education and arts organizations are examples of organizations that can apply.
Manitoba approves mixed vaccine doses for AstraZeneca recipients
The funds could be used for outreach staffing, contacting and supporting customers to get vaccinated, communication materials, community-level incentives such as meals, the state said.
This could mean everything from drawing hockey equipment in a vaccine-hating community to funding a pop-up clinic for hard-to-reach residents.
A state-wide group can apply, but government officials told the media at a technical briefing Thursday that they would prioritize areas with low vaccine coverage.
The application is Made online Starting Thursday, programming will run from June to September.
As of Wednesday, Manitoba received 874,564 first and second vaccinations. Local website Dose tracking.
Overall, according to health officials, this means that over 62% of Manitoba people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once so far.
COVID-19: Shot of Moderna coming to Pfizer, Manitoba doctor’s office, pharmacy
However, not all parts of Manitoba are keen on filming.
State data show that some areas have low vaccine intake, including the core areas of Winnipeg and some rural areas south of the capital.
For example, as of Wednesday, only 12.9% of Stanley’s RM-eligible population has been vaccinated.
To combat this hesitation, the state has expanded an advertising campaign to encourage the people of Manitoba to vaccinate.
In the latest campaign, which spotlighted the board behind the net at the Winnipeg Jets game, the famous Manitoba tribe added a message linking vaccination to activities such as sports, cultural events and restaurant dining. I will.
Topic story
The campaign is led by a committee of leaders and influential people in the state’s business, community and non-profit sectors.
Winnipeg epidemiologist Cynthia Kerr and Winnipeg CEO Dana Spyling will co-chair the committee, Parister said.
Parister had previously stated that the state would announce an incentive for vaccination last week, but officials said the announcement would be made later this week.
COVID-Most of ICU admissions from denials, vaccine-hating Winkler: doctors
Parister left the door open for the government to provide vaccine incentives directly to people in the future.
In a public talk last month, the government came up with the idea of free meals, museum admission, and monetary payments of up to $ 100.
“This isn’t the final announcement, so I’m not going to rule out the possibility of personal incentives,” Parister said.
“There are many people who are not directly involved in community groups, sports groups, church groups, cultural groups, etc., so consider approaching them in other ways.”
Parister also said he would announce plans to reopen the state next week, but didn’t provide further details.
Currently, all Manitoba citizens over the age of 12 are eligible to book their first dose.
COVID-19: Extension of distance learning in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Brandon until the end of the school year
Earlier this week, health officials announced who received AstraZeneca. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The first vaccination can be given either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine in the second vaccination. Those who hit the first shot before April 20th can book a second jab.
Health officials say the person making the appointment needs to know the first vaccine they received and the date it was given.
Personal vaccine information, Shared Health Website Or Local health center..
To make an appointment for vaccination, call 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or Prefecture website..
– Use Canadian Press files
Do you have any questions about COVID-19? Here’s what you need to know:
Symptomatology They have fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, which are very similar to colds and flu. Some people develop more serious illnesses. People at highest risk include the elderly and those with severe chronic illnesses such as heart, lung, and kidney disease. If you have any symptoms Contact public health authorities..
To Prevent the virus from spreading, Experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing. We also recommend that you minimize contact with people, stay at home as much as possible, and stay at a distance of 2 meters from other people when you go out. In situations where it is not possible to keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of non-medical face masks or covers to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets that may carry the virus. doing. Some states and municipalities across the country now require masks or face covers in indoor public spaces.
For full coverage of COVID-19 from Global News, Visit the Coronavirus page..
