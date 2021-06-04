Previous COVID-19 infections reduce the risk of infection for 10 months-study





London (Reuters)-University College London (UCL) scientists survey residents and staff of long-term care facilities show that previous COVID-19 infections significantly reduced the risk of new infections for up to 10 months thereafter Let me. File Photo: Healthcare workers and Scissett Mount Care Home residents respond on the final day of the NHS-supported Carers campaign after the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) (Huddersfield, UK, May 28) ), 2020. REUTERS / Molly Darlington / File photo A study published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity Here On Thursday, care facility residents who had previously been infected with COVID-19 were found to be about 85% less likely to be infected between October and February than those who were not. .. For staff, people who have been infected in the past are about 60% less likely to be re-infected. “It’s really good news that natural infections prevent reinfection during this time. The risk of double infection seems to be very low,” said the UCL Institute for Health Informatics, the lead researcher for this study. Maria Kurchikov said. “The fact that previous COVID-19 infections provided a high level of protection for caregiver residents also given past concerns that these individuals could weaken the strong immune response associated with aging. ,It is encouraging. The survey was attended by 682 residents of special nursing homes, with a median age of 86 years and 1,429 long-term care facility staff. Tests conducted in June and July last year showed that about one-third were positive for the presence of coronavirus antibodies. In this study, the effects of vaccination were ruled out by removing people 12 days after the first vaccination. The authors will examine the efficacy of the vaccine in another study. Alexander Edwards, an associate professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Reading and not involved in the study, said there was still a lot of uncertainty about the extent and duration of post-infection protection. “Because of the reinfection, the protection is not perfect. We expect natural infections to prevent more serious infections, but we don’t have enough data to know this yet,” he said. According to researchers, the study period targeted the emergence of a more contagious variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and now known as alpha, demonstrating superior levels of protection against that variant. .. However, a related variant, first discovered in India and now designated as the Delta subspecies, has since emerged and is dominant in the United Kingdom. Report by Alistair Smout.Edited by Bill Bercrot

