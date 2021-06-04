Health
What’s the best way to get rid of belly fat?
We have all heard of it. You can’t get rid of belly fat by exercising your stomach. You don’t have to repeat crunches, sit-ups, and twists to flatten your stomach. Spot reduction does not work. I want to know how I can get rid of belly fat if targeted exercise doesn’t flatten my stomach.
Brian Sygan, founder of Exercise Coach, co-host of the “Strength Changes Everything” podcast, and Amy Hudson, an exercise coach franchisee, overturned the most common myth about losing fat in the abdomen. Learn the best ways to lose fat.
Removing belly fat is a common goal. There are two motivations for driving this goal. The first is to achieve a better shape and the second is that excess abdominal fat is a sign of health problems. Abdominal fat is associated with insulin resistance and systemic inflammation, which work together to worsen overall health.
You should start by understanding why spot reduction and targeted exercise don’t work. The place where you first put on fat is the place where you lose fat last. For men, it is often the abdomen, and for women, the buttocks and thighs are common. Even if you exercise to make your stomach hungry, this reality does not change.
The ideal approach to reducing belly fat is a combination of strength training and natural food nutrition. This combination results in intensive weight loss, where you lose only body fat instead of losing both fat and muscle at the same time.
Most people experience stomach dents after 30 days of full food nutrition and strength training. It takes effort and patience to see these results, and it can take an additional 30-60 days to lose abdominal fat and reach your body composition goals.
You don’t need to exercise daily or do joint-damaging aerobic exercise to change your body and hormonal health. Smart strength training and whole food nutrition are all you need to radically change your life. For more information, listen to “Strength changes everything.” Episode 11..
