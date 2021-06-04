When SARS-CoV-2 infection peaks, a person carries 1 to 100 billion virions-Times of Oman





The genetic diversity of virions in a single infected host is likely to cover all possible single nucleotide substitutions.

Washington: Multicenter studies have estimated that at the peak of SARS-CoV-2, humans have between 1 and 100 billion virus particles and a total mass of less than 0.1 milligrams. A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) suggests that the sum of all billions currently found in human hosts can be an estimated mass of 100 to 10 kilograms. Furthermore, according to the authors, this result suggests that the genetic diversity of virions in a single infected host is likely to cover all possible single nucleotide substitutions. The authors of this article are Ron Sender, Yinon M. Bar-On, Shmuel Gleizer, Biana Bernshtein, Avi Flamholz, Rob Phillips, and Ron Milo. Quantitative explanation of the time course of SARS-CoV-2 infection within infected individuals is important for understanding the current global pandemic and possible ways to counter it. Here, researchers combine the latest knowledge of potential SARS-CoV-2 host cell abundance with typical viral particle concentrations in body fluids to combine the total number of SARS-CoV-2 viral particles in infected individuals. Estimate the mass. “We estimate that each infected person has 109 -10¹¹ at the peak of infection, with a total mass of approximately 1 mg-0.1 mg. 1 kg,” the researchers pointed out. Knowing the absolute number of viral particles in an infected individual gives a perspective view of the immune system response, minimum infection dose, and detection limit parameters in the test. The researchers also explained the importance of this study, stating that “knowing the absolute number of billions in infection promotes a better understanding of disease dynamics and the response of the immune system.” Through collaborative research, researchers used their current knowledge of virus particle concentration in infected individuals to estimate the total number and mass of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in infected individuals. Infected individuals carry an estimated 1 to 100 billion virions at the peak of infection, with a total mass of only 0.1 mg. “This strangely suggests that all SARS-CoV-2 virus particles currently in all human hosts weigh between 100 and 10 kg,” the researchers say.

