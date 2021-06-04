COVID-19: It’s not safe for me, so I will continue to shield when the restrictions are relaxed

18-year-old Sharn Wood from Staffordshire was diagnosed with aplastic anemia of the blood dyscrasia three years ago.

Severe aplastic anemia is often treated with stem cell transplantation.

The student, who will enter college in September, will maintain the shield until there is greater certainty that the next wave of COVID-19 will not come in the UK.

Below is her written description of what her life was like and the struggle she faced during the pandemic.

Living with aplastic anemia can be a real pain at best, but it’s an absolute nightmare during a huge, life-threatening pandemic, as we know it.

Symptoms I endure on a daily basis range from mild fatigue and headaches to general fatigue, dizziness, severe nausea, and the inability to get out of bed that day. I really don’t know until the next day.

Pandemics are still a priority, but thousands of people suffering from blood cancers and diseases are unforgettable like me.

When COVID-19 occurred, our needs did not disappear.

Studies have shown that patients with blood cancer or disease have weakened immunity, are more vulnerable to COVID-19, and 34% of patients with blood cancer infected with the virus did not survive. I will.

This risk is significantly higher than in the general population. The NHS is also dealing with the untreated portion of cancer, and some of us are struggling to get the treatment and care we need urgently.

Over the last 14 months or so, I’ve had a lot more trouble. Drugs are previously out of reach as service closures and temporary suspension of critical appointments make access to healthcare professionals difficult and the industry as a whole must do its best to combat the virus. was.

That’s important, of course, but people like us who live our daily lives with medical conditions are still suffering. , We are accustomed to being accessible.

Blood disorders can be life-threatening, and feeling very abandoned and deprived of medical support during a crisis is heartbreaking and truly horrifying.

I think I didn’t leave home for weeks when the pandemic started. I didn’t leave the house, even to go shopping to buy food. This was due to a clear fear of my health.

My worries and anxieties went completely through the roof, and as a result my health was compromised. I’m worried about my health, so I’ll continue to shield. I just can’t be relieved.

I don’t want to go out because I’m worried about my health and I don’t know when I can feel at ease again.

My health is what I worry a lot about because of the serious anxiety surrounding the subject. Therefore, I need to further protect what I feel needs to participate more time. I feel there is.

I secured a college location in September, but I don’t feel it is a safe and viable option for me.

There are multiple concerns about that as well. Balancing your health or education is something you shouldn’t do as an 18-year-old girl trying to live her life.

I would be really disappointed if I couldn’t go to college. It feels like you’ve missed the big adventure you’ve been waiting for for years!

The pandemic has been a horrifying experience for everyone, but from the perspective of patients with blood disorders, it is especially horrifying.

All I really want is that our government listens to us and recognizes us as an invisible group. How have we already experienced this in a vulnerable state? We need to understand more about what it is.

We apologize for the inconvenience. Promise to make it better; commitment to funding research on the effectiveness of vaccines for immunocompromised patients. If you know your level of protection, you can act accordingly.

Access to the mental health support of vulnerable people who continue to be protected is also very important.

Finally, we need to investigate what went wrong and how to compensate those who are forgotten in all of these, like me and many others.

We are worth better.

