The study investigates the impact of COVID-19 on South Asian communities





Canadians of South Asian descent are 5 to 10 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 and 1.5 to 2 times more likely to die than white Canadians. The new study aims to clarify the reason. Photo by Jason Payne / PNG Article content Researchers in Vancouver are looking for participants in a study on immune response and vaccine resistance in South Asians, a group with a 5 to 10 times higher risk of COVID-19 infection and a 1.5 to 2 times higher risk of infection. I will. Died compared to Caucasian Canadians. “We’ve seen people in South Asian communities hit harder across Canada and elsewhere in the world,” said Scott, a professor of health sciences at Simon Fraser University. “When it comes to community health, people in South Asia have a higher positive rate, and in severe cases, when hospitalized, the results tend to be worse.” A study of 3,000 South Asians living in the Lower Mainland and Greater Toronto Areas of Ontario found that ethnic differences were a unique sociocultural factor, such as multi-generational households, and occupations such as working at an important front line. Try to understand if it can be explained by the factors. Work and biological factors such as differences in susceptibility and response to infection and vaccination. Advertising This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below. Article content Lear, while multi-generational life may be more common among South Asians, from young people working outside the home to older parents living with them I explained that the COVID-19 transmission route is a common transmission route. “For any family, it can be catastrophic,” he said. A $ 1.5 million federal-funded study through the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force tracks participants from the time of enrollment and collects contextual information such as living and working conditions and future interactions with the healthcare system. .. Includes a positive COVID-19 test after vaccination. First a drop of blood is taken and then an immune marker is measured. Lear has no reason to believe that the COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective for people of South Asian descent, but said it is important to consider all possibilities in a community that is heavily affected by the virus. .. He said that many of the first clinical trials of the vaccine involved primarily European or black and Hispanic people. “It is imperative to study the immune response to vaccines not only in the general population, but also in high-priority populations such as the South Asian community,” said the Institute’s co-chair of the Vaccine Monitoring Reference Group. Principal Investigator Scott Harperin said. Canadian Research Immune Network. “We need to make sure that the levels of antibody achieved are comparable across different populations.” Advertising This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below. Article content The study also looks at why some people hesitate to vaccinate, said Lear, British Columbia’s lead researcher. To November“There are so many outbreaks in South Asian communities, especially in the Fraser Valley and Fraser Health areas,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, State Health Officer. Fraser Health Community leader Improve messaging, resolve vaccine access issues, and target hotspots in the clinic. COVIDCommUNITY and South Asian studies are led by McMaster University Institute for Population Health (PHRI) and Hamilton Health Sciences. Participants interested in BC can contact Lear and his team (604-806-8242 or [email protected]). COVID-19: Meet people trying to improve vaccination coverage in the area of ​​Surrey where the virus has hit COVID-19: Impact of India’s Second Wave in British Columbia [email protected] twitter.com/glendaluymes Share this article on social networks Advertising This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below. Sign up to receive daily headline news from Vancouver Sun, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the sign-up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unregister at any time by clicking the unregister link at the bottom of the email. Post Media Network Co., Ltd. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your registration! A welcome email is being sent. If you can’t find it, please check the junk folder. The next issue of Vancouver Sun Headline News will arrive in your inbox shortly. There was a problem signing up.please try again







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos