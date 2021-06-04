EMS answered 55 opioid-related calls in Edmonton in 2 days: AHS-Edmonton





Alberta Health Services said the EMS answered 55 opioid-related calls in the Edmonton Zone during the two days of May 31st and June 1st. Naloxone was administered in 50 of these cases, and EMS brought 34 patients to the hospital, AHS said in a warning Thursday. “At this time, there is no specific information available about the substance, its description, or the observed reactions,” said health officials. read more: COVID-19 pandemic with “Stark effect” on opioid-related deaths in Alberta According to Boyle Street Community Services, the death toll from overdose of Edmonton almost doubled in 2020, increasing from 267 in 2019 to 485 in 2020. After three overdose deaths in downtown Edmonton on May 21, executive director Jordan Reiniger said on May 25, “Overdose deaths increased by about 100% year-on-year. “. The story continues below the ad read more: Three bodies were found in central Edmonton, police say the death is not believed to be related to the crime “This is the latest shocking incident of a significant number of overdose trends on all sites in the city,” Reiniger said.















Social agencies call on government and community partners such as Edmonton Police Services, Alberta Health Services, and Alberta Health Services to assist in emergency coordination and the establishment of command centers in the face of overdose crises involving police, AHS, and state governments. I am. Sufficient data on overdose (including location information). Reiniger also wants to give all frontline social workers access to the Naloxone kit and more outreach programs. “There are many things we can do right now. Now we need to do these things urgently to save lives and reduce the number of deaths that are occurring.” The story continues below the ad read more: Edmonton’s social agency calls for urgent action against the crisis of overdose: “need to respond” In a news release on Thursday, AHS provided resources on substance use through a healthcare provider (1-866-332-2322 Addiction Helpline or 1-877-303-2642 Mental Health Helpline). In an emergency, AHS will call 119 or go to the nearest emergency department. Health organizations have also shared safety reminders for those who choose to use illegal drugs. Avoid using alone

Ask someone to confirm you or use it during a call with a trusted person who can ask for help in case of overdose.

Use supervised consumer services, if possible

Test administration to confirm the efficacy and strength of the drug

Understand signs and symptoms of overdose and call 911 for instructions and support

Carry a naloxone kit and know how to use it

Connect with local harm reduction, health and social welfare agencies

The UK will change its vaccine strategy to combat the COVID-19 Delta variant. Should Canada Obey? Until the fall of 2020, three sites in central Edmonton provided supervised consumer services. Boyle Street consumes Officially closed April after the service moved to the Edmonton Convention Center in October 2020. read more: Proponents expressed concern over the closure of consumer sites under Edmonton’s surveillance When Boyle Street moved to the convention center in October, the George Spady Center was open 24 hours a day, but the Tipinau Shelter was closed. The story continues below the ad The service capacity of George Spady Center has increased, but the overall capacity of Edmonton has decreased.















Justin Marshall, a spokesman for the Deputy Minister of Mental Health and Addiction, said funding for supervised consumer services in the Edmonton Zone has not been reduced. read more: Calgary’s supervised consumer site at Sheldon Chumir Center closed and service relocated At the same time, the Alberta Government has increased the capacity of the George Spady Center booth, opposite the Boyle Street facility. We’ve also turned this into a 24/7 operation, “says Marshall. “We are involved with Boyle Street society about the possibility of operating an overdose prevention service in poorly serviced areas of Edmonton.”















Opposition is pushing to make monitored consumer services more accessible and UCP Recovery-oriented overdose prevention service guide.. The story continues below the ad “I’m worried that the requirements outlined in this report will make it difficult for Albertans to access life-saving services,” said Lori Sigurdson, a critic of NDP’s mental health and addiction. Stated. “It is a well-documented fact that asking people to verify their identities before accessing these services makes them less likely to use them.” 1 Policy guide requirements “Collecting and supporting clients to obtain personal health numbers to access referral services when they need them.” Alberta currently boasts the highest mortality rate from overdose, according to Sigurdson. “We are in the midst of a deadly overdose crisis.” read more: Some of Alberta’s supervised consumer sites may relocate: Kenny In a statement Thursday, Marshall clarified Alberta’s SCS guidelines, which operators must comply with in addition to meeting Health Canada’s requirements. ” New state quality standards We will take further steps to ensure the consistency of monitored consumer services and policies throughout Alberta. This will improve the quality of service, improve integration with the healthcare system, and improve community security. “Albertans seeking help do not experience interruptions in related services,” Marshall said on behalf of the Ministry of Mental Health and Addiction. The story continues below the ad “Ask for an individual’s health number helps clients connect to their health care system and provides access to a variety of other services and support available to help them. “Clients must not deny service while examining PHNs or getting / updating coverage,” he said. “In situations where an individual is unable to provide an individual’s health number, Alberta Health has created a new process that allows staff to support the individual and obtain this information with the consent of the client.”















