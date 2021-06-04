Health
Scientific director hopes to have the next pandemic vaccine ready within 100 days
Is New White House Scientific Advisor Wants to have a vaccine ready to fight the next pandemic within just 100 days of recognizing the potential outbreak of the virus.
In the first interview after sworn on Wednesday, Eric Lander America’s new focus on science not only prepares for the next pandemic with plug-and-play vaccines, but also changes the way health care fights illness, treats patients, reduces climate change, and opens the universe. I drew a rosy near future, where the method of exploration also changed.
He even mentioned “Star Trek”.
“This is a moment when we can rethink our basic assumptions about what is possible in many ways, not just health. This applies to climate, energy, and many areas,” Lander said. I am.
Lander has taken the oath of office on a fragment of the Earth 500 years ago. MishnahAn ancient Jewish document that documents oral traditions and law.Is the first director of Office of Science and Technology Policy Serve at the cabinet level.
Mr. Lander is President Biden’s Science post height Is a way of symbolizing that “science should sit at the table”. At a more practical level, he can hold high-level policy consultations with top executives from various institutions.
Lander is a mathematician and a geneticist. Human Genome Mapping Project He led the Broad Institute at MIT and Harvard. He said he wasn’t particularly focused on this pandemic, but that he was preparing for the next pandemic with the lessons learned from this pandemic.
“What we can do was amazing at some level. Produce a highly effective vaccine in less than a yearBut from another point of view, you would say,’one year is long,'” Lander said, even if it used to take three or four years. “To really make a difference, we want to achieve this within 100 days, so many of us talk about the goal of 100 days from the perception of a potentially pandemic virus. I’ve done it. “
“If that happened this time, it would have been vaccinated in early April 2020,” Lander said. “I’m awakened for a moment, but it’s perfectly feasible. . “
Scientists have been working on so-called all-purpose, ready-to-use platform technologies for vaccines. Long before the pandemicThey are considered “plug and play”. Instead of using the bacterium itself to create a vaccine, messenger RNA is used to add the bacterium’s genetic code. That’s what happened with Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 shots.
Not only is he optimistic about confronting a future pandemic, but he is also skeptical about its impact on cancer prevention.
“Perhaps the same kind of experience of moving much faster than we thought would apply to cancer,” Lander said. Presidential Science and Technology Advisory BoardOne company is already working on it.
Moreover, pandemics and telemedicine have helped physicians to treat patients in some way. Lander says “a world of reorganizing many things” for more patient-centric care, with local health care workers checking people every few weeks for blood pressure, blood sugar, and other chronic problems. Said to reconsider.
Two of Lander’s predecessors supported his choice. Neil LanePresident Clinton’s scientific adviser said Lander was pandemicly “perfect” because of the need for strategy and international agreements. President Obama, Secretary of Science, John Holdren, Called him a “Renaissance man”.
Lander’s nomination was delayed months as Senator asked for more information about his meeting. The late Jeffrey EpsteinIs a financier charged with sexual trafficking before apparently committing suicide. Lander said he met Epstein only twice in 2012 and never requested or received funding from Epstein or his foundation.
At an approval hearing, Lander apologized for a 2016 article that downplayed the work of two 2016 Nobel Prize-winning female scientists.
Lander said he sees climate change as “a very serious threat to the planet in many ways.” Still, he said, “I’ve seen a way to do something about it,” so I’m more optimistic now than I was ten years ago.
Lander pointed out that the cost of solar and wind energy has fallen by about 90%, as cheap as fossil fuels that cause climate change. But he also said he needed an “explosive increase in ideas” to extend battery life and provide weather-independent carbon-free energy. These innovations are part of Biden’s employment package. He said he needed a federal incentive.
Lander added that reducing methane is the key to combating climate change, but needs to improve the first technology to identify where methane is leaking.
As for the universe, Lander said it was too new to comment on whether he was a newcomer. Heading to the moon Or you need to target Mars. The Obama administration has turned NASA away from the Bush-era plan to return astronauts to the moon in favor of visiting Mars or an asteroid. The Trump administration not only returned to the moon, but also set a new lunar landing target in 2024.
“Are you going to the Moon, Mars, or Jupiter’s moons? I know. The exact order I think is good to think and good to talk to,” Lander said.
When Captain James T. Kirk’s love interest was asked if he came from space, he quoted “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.” He replied, “I’m from Iowa and only work in outer space.”
Lander adds: “It was an interesting line in Star Trek IV, but the people of Iowa really intend to say it. “
AP Medical writer Lauran Neergaard contributed to this report.
