Why are fungal infections named after the colors black, white and yellow? Read here

Mucor disease is a serious fungal infection, also known as the “black fungus”. Also, Outbreaks declared by several states, Including Maharashtra. Other fungal infections, including yellow and white ones, have also been detected. Coronavirus patient. As the number of cases increases, so does the number of questions people have about them. Most people wonder why these infections are named after their color and why they are behind the increase.

In an exclusive conversation with Mumbai Live, Dr. Md. Shakeel Ahmed, Director of Emergency Medicine at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, said: Vashi Answered some of these questions and explained all of these rare fungal infections.

Why is there a surge in fungal infections – mucormycosis and aspergillosis – among recovered coronavirus patients?

Due to the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases during the second wave, the number of patients with fungal infections is increasing. The main factors pointed out were poorly controlled diabetes and overuse of steroids along with long-term oxygen administration to patients.

According to reports, the concept of black mold and mildew is misleading. Can you tell us the same?

Color coding of fungal infection names can be misleading as it can cause confusion. It is better to distinguish between zygomycosis and aspergillosis by name rather than by color. The appearance of color of mold differs depending on where it occurs.

Mucorosis is usually seen as a black necrotic burn on the mucous membranes and skin surface, so it is preferred to name it in common language. Black fungus..

When the fungus invades the private part, a white discharge occurs, so its name White fungus..

Meanwhile, because of the yellow pus that forms in the area injured by the fungus, people “Yellow fungus‘.

Currently, cases of yellow fungus have also been reported. Who is at risk of developing this? What are the symptoms?

People at risk for this fungal infection are immunocompromised, those receiving high-dose or long-term steroids during COVID-19 treatment, and those with poorly controlled diabetes.

Yellow fungi or mucinous sepsis usually manifest as malaise, loss of appetite, and weight loss.

Was the fungal infection not detected in the first wave?

Initially, there were few previously reported cases of fungal infections, but during this wave of infections the virus became more aggressive and with long-term oxygenation to prevent inflammation that affects blood sugar. It causes widespread lung damage in patients who need steroids. All these factors increase the risk of fungal infections.

Are only people infected with COVID-19 at risk for these fungal infections, or are others at risk?

Not only people infected with the coronavirus, but even people with other immunodeficiencies are exposed to risk factors for mucor disease.

Who was at high risk for these fungal infections in the pre-COVID era? And how?

Patients with uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, especially ketoacidosis, are at high risk. Other high-risk groups include cancer patients, especially those receiving broad-spectrum antibiotics for neutropenia, and individuals receiving immunosuppressive drugs, including oral or intravenous steroids.

Mucorales are ubiquitous bacteria commonly found in soil and putrefactive substances. Rhizopus is found in moldy bread. Given the ubiquitous nature of these fungi, most humans are exposed to these organisms daily or weekly.

Nevertheless, it rarely causes illness due to its low toxicity. Instead, they primarily affect immunocompromised individuals.

Are These Fungal Infections Life-Threatening?

The mortality rate for zygomycosis is 50-80%. Mortality associated with nasal brain disease is 50-70%. Lung and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders are usually diagnosed later in the course of the disease, resulting in even higher mortality.

Surviving patients have a significant prevalence of nasal brain disease because treatment usually requires extensive, often disfiguring facial surgery.

