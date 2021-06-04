Fatigue and depression turned out to be a common symptom of mild Covid





New studies suggest that neurological and psychological symptoms such as fatigue and depression are common in coronavirus-infected individuals and may occur in mildly ill patients as well. Evidence from 215 coronavirus studies shows that Covid-19 can have a variety of effects on mental health and the brain. By July 2020, a total of 105,638 people with acute coronavirus symptoms participated in the study from 30 countries. Dr. Jonathan Rogers, Principal Author of UCL Psychiatry and South London and Modery NHS Foundation Trust, said: Mild and more common. “It seems that Covid-19 affects mental health and the brain, not an exception, but a standard.” The most common neurological and psychiatric symptoms across the dataset are: Anosmia (dysosmia) – 43% of patients

Weaknesses-40%

Fatigue – 38%

Loss of taste – 37%

Muscle pain – 25%

Depression – 23%

Headache – 21%

Anxiety – 16% Major neuropathy such as ischemic stroke (1.9% of cases in the dataset), hemorrhagic stroke (0.4%), and seizures (0.06%) were also identified. Severe Covid-19 patients are overrepresented in the dataset, as most studies focused on inpatients, and even studies of people outside the hospital include very mild or asymptomatic patients. Not done. However, according to a study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry, neurological and psychiatric symptoms remain common among patients with acute Covid-19 who are not hospitalized. understood. The data showed that 55% reported fatigue, 52% reported loss of smell, 47% reported muscle pain, 45% reported loss of taste, and 44% reported headache. Researchers said similar symptoms may be common in severe cases, as mild symptoms may not be reported by critical care patients. The causal mechanism was not investigated in this review, but researchers suggested some possible explanations. During the acute phase of the disease, there is inflammation of the brain, which may explain some of the symptoms. Researchers suggest that psychosocial factors associated with a global pandemic background may also play a role. This may be because people with acute illness may feel lonely when they cannot meet their family and friends. This may explain why the Covid-19 study found that depression and anxiety were more common than other viral illnesses such as the flu. “There are many possible factors that contribute to the neurological and psychiatric symptoms of the early stages of Covid-19 infection, including inflammation, impaired oxygen supply to the brain, and psychological factors,” said Dr. Rogers. Further research is needed to better understand. “ Dr. Alas der Rooney, co-chief author of the University of Edinburgh, said: “With millions of people infected worldwide, even rare symptoms can affect significantly more people than usual. “Mental health and neurorehabilitation services need to be funded to increase referrals.” The study is led by researchers at UCL, the University of Edinburgh, King’s College London, and Queen Mary University, with co-authors in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Canada, India, and Germany.

