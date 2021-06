Report claims that two flu strains may have been “extinct” due to Covid’s restraint — RT World News

The effectiveness of the blockade against Covid-19 remains an open issue, but some strains of influenza may have been eradicated by closing schools and businesses, restricting travel, and banning rallies. The new report claims.

Some experts attribute it to unprecedented developments attributed to mask mandates, social distance, and other measures originally designed to contain Covid-19. Thinking. According to an article published by STAT, which specializes in health-conscious news, the absence of influenza has become more pronounced over the past year, and two strains of the virus appear to have disappeared. H3N2 virus subtypes and influenza B virus subtypes have not been found for more than 12 months. You can now have two stocks “Maybe disappeared-extinct” Reported by STAT. Trevor Bedford, a computational biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, told the outlet. “Decent chance” I admitted that H3N2 had disappeared, but “The world is wide.”





For influenza B strains, experts have scrutinized the database looking for new reports of the virus, but they didn’t help. “Just because no one is watching it doesn’t mean it’s completely gone, right? But it’s possible.” Florian Kramer, an influenza expert at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in Manhattan, said: Richard Webby, director of the World Health Organization Joint Center for Research on the Ecology of Influenza in Animals and Birds, was also cautious about declaring the virus strain extinct. Although cases of influenza are declining, Webby pointed out that only a small portion of the influenza virus is sequenced in the laboratory. “It’s possible that it’s wrong to predict which flu virus might have disappeared based on the contents of the database.”





Some experts argue that the decrease in influenza cases may be due to lockdowns, but effective measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Gender is still a fiercely contested issue. Many countries that have imposed strict lockdowns are doing better than those that have taken a less stringent approach to the health crisis. In March, despite months of lockdown and mask obligations, the Czech Republic Was reported to have recorded the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the world. Since the beginning of the pandemic, many studies have argued whether such measures have tangible benefits. A recent paper published by scientists at the University of Munich concluded that the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the German government did not play a meaningful role in controlling the virus. Do you like this story Share with your friends!

