Recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have low levels of antibody targeting the Delta variant

Antibodies levels in the blood of vaccinated people who can recognize and fight the new SARS-CoV-2 delta mutant (B.1.617.2), first discovered in India, were previously prevalent in the United Kingdom. On average, it is lower than the antibody level against the mutant that was used. Today (Thursday), according to new laboratory data from the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) UCLH Biomedical Research Center Lancet..

The results also show that the levels of these antibodies decrease with age and decrease over time, providing additional evidence in support of plans to provide boosts in vaccination. People who are prone to becoming severe in autumn.

And researchers support current plans to reduce the dose gap between vaccines, as a single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech found that: vaccine, People have higher antibody levels against the B.1.617.2 (delta) variant than those found against the previously predominant B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant first found in Kent. It is less likely.

Such laboratory results are needed to provide a guide on how the virus is evolving to escape first-generation vaccines, but antibody levels alone predict vaccine efficacy. It cannot be done and future census is needed. Decreased levels of neutralizing antibody may still be associated with protection against COVID-19.

This is the largest study ever published investigating the ability of healthy adults to neutralize vaccine-induced antibodies against the latest variants of concern. Researchers have joined the National Virology Consortium from Genotype to Phenotype (G2P-UK), the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (NERVTAG), and the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunity (JCVI) as level evidence. I submitted the survey results. Percentage of protection that people may receive for new variants after one and two doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of the SARS-CoV-2 legacy study led by UCL and University College London Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH) Click and Partner, healthcare professionals and institutional staff provide regular blood and cotton swab samples. Researchers can track changes in infection risk and response to vaccination.

Thanks to the latest samples of the variants of concern that the NHS Labs are providing to the G2P-UK Consortium, researchers have been able to quickly assess the potential risks they may pose.

Within just a few days of obtaining each mutant sufficient to study, they received the Pfizer-Bio NTech COVID-19 vaccine once or twice in the blood of 250 healthy people. The antibody could be analyzed. First dose. The ability of antibodies to block the entry of the virus into cells against five different variants of SARS-CoV-2 using a new precision high-throughput virus neutralization assay developed at Crick (so-called “medium”). Japanese antibody “) was tested.

Original strain first discovered in Wuhan, China

European predominant stocks in the first wave of April 2020 (D614G)

B.1.1.7, first variant discovered in Kent, UK (alpha version)

B.1.351, the first variant discovered in South Africa (beta)

B.1.617.2, the latest variant of concern, first discovered in India (Delta)

They then compared the concentrations of these neutralizing antibodies among all variants. Data from previous clinical studies indicate that higher antibody titers (maximum dilution levels that block 50% of viral infections in the laboratory) are good predictors of vaccine efficacy and greater protection against COVID-19. Suggests.

They found that people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine twice had neutralizing antibody levels that were more than five-fold lower than the original strain in which the current vaccine was used compared to the B.1.617.2 variant. I found that. base.

Importantly, this antibody response was even lower in those who received only one dose. After a single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech, 79% of people showed a quantifiable neutralizing antibody response to the original strain, 50% for B.1.1.7 and 32 for B.1.617.2. %, BB dropped to 25%. 1.351.

While Antibody level It decreased with age for all variants and no correlation was observed with gender or BMI.

All study participants analyzed here were vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.Further work is underway to test neutralization antibody Against these same variants of people vaccinated with Oxford / AstraZeneca.

Emma Wall, a consultant at UCLH Infectious Diseases and a senior clinical research fellow at Legacy Research, said, “This virus is likely to be epidemic for some time to come, so we need to be agile and vigilant. Our research. Is designed to adapt to change so that we can quickly provide evidence of changing risks and protections.

“The most important thing is to keep the vaccine protection high and avoid hospitalizing as many people as possible. Our result is that the best way to do this is to quickly do a second time. It is not high enough for these new variants, which suggests that it is to inoculate and provide boosters to those who may be immune. “

David LV Bauer, Group Leader of the Crick’s RNA Virus Replication Laboratory and a member of the G2P-UK National Virology Consortium, said: Strategies for maximizing protection where people are known to be the most vulnerable.

“Tracking these evolutionary changes is essential for maintaining control of the pandemic and returning to normal. This study is a powerful example of effective collaboration between the NHS and academic colleagues. Yes, it helps you navigate this new stage of change. Pandemic. ”

For more information:

Wall, EC, Wu M. etc. Neutralizing antibody activity against SARS-CoV-2 VOC B.1.617.2 and B.1.351 by BNT162b2 vaccination. Lancet. 2021. Wall, EC, Wu M. etc. Neutralizing antibody activity against SARS-CoV-2 VOC B.1.617.2 and B.1.351 by BNT162b2 vaccination.. 2021. www.thelancet.com/journals/lan… (21) 01290-3 / fulltext