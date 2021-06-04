CDC flu emperor says she is ready for an autumn attack

Did you have a lot of flu this year? No one else did. This is because the mitigations used to push back the COVID-19 tsunami (hand hygiene, masking, social distance) may have been somewhat effective against SARS-CoV-2). But they got the flu on track. Will it pose a problem for the next 2021-202 flu season as government officials ease these measures? Lynnette Brammer, who heads the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) flu monitoring team, is not. .. Indeed, the vaccines used to fight the flu this fall have already been manufactured, and these vaccines are based on previous year’s flu data, as is the case with the annual flu vaccine. As mentioned above, there was a shortage of them. “We didn’t have as much data as in the last few years, but we still had enough,” says Brammer. Infection Control Today®In addition, the fight against COVID-19 has significantly improved the ability of medical systems to monitor respiratory illnesses. Brammer is betting that the huge influx of money to improve the state’s public health sector and the technological and systematic innovations created for COVID-19 will make it easier to control influenza. Still, she warns, “Diagnosis of respiratory illness this fall will probably be a little more complicated than last year.”

Infection Control Today®::Does the flu cause us many problems in the fall?

Lynette Brammer: Influenza can cause many problems each fall. We always say — and I know people are tired of hearing it, but now I think it’s more true than ever — the flu is incredibly unpredictable. Usually In the year alone, there are big fluctuations and how serious the flu season is. And the following are no exceptions: It can be serious or it can be a mild flu season, but I don’t know. But this year many new factors will work.

ICT®:: such as?

Brammer: All of these mitigations have been lifted and they have done a really good job in the fight against the flu. We are starting to loosen them. [For instance]Wearing a mask for those who have been vaccinated against COVID. And the reunion with my family began. Eventually, I think we will resume domestic and overseas travel. And, as you know, all this … and the kids will be back in school in the fall. And all of this affects the circulation of the influenza virus.

ICT®:: How is the flu vaccine made each year? Simply put, how was it done?

Brammer: It is done in this globally collaborative process. We work with the World Health Organization to participate in international influenza surveillance. Countries around the world collect samples from people with respiratory illness and test for the flu. And the positive thing is that a subset of them are sent to specialized centers around the world where more detailed characterization of the virus takes place.We see what they look like. We see people who have been there

I was vaccinated. Their reaction to a virus that looks a little different. Look at the effectiveness of this year’s vaccine against those viruses to determine what viruses look like and what viruses can spread and become the predominant virus. .. And two things that the current vaccine ingredients probably don’t protect you. And from there, they judge: I think you need to update this component or that component. There are always four vaccines. There are two influenza B and two influenza A. And these decisions will be made in February, late February and early March. The vaccine is then produced, begins to be distributed in late summer, and is administered in the fall.

ICT®:: So, what it will look like has already been decided …

Brammer: definitely. they have.

ICT®:: I think you have recently asked this question. Do you have enough data to determine what you can expect from this year’s flu?

Brammer: We didn’t have as much data as in the last few years, but we still had enough data. The flu virus wasn’t very prevalent anywhere, but there were some. And what we saw was ah, ah, I don’t even remember when it was … I think it was late autumn. In some parts of the world, some mitigation measures and wearing masks As we started to loosen such things, we started to see an influenza pandemic. So we accessed those viruses and examined them. We then examined people’s antibody responses to the flu vaccine last fall and tested it against those viruses to see if they could cover it.

ICT®:: Relatively speaking, how little data is this year compared to other years? Is it 50% less information than usual?

Brammer: I dont know. I don’t remember enough numbers to know exactly how many viruses I looked up. But we feel it’s not as many as you’re looking at. When there are few people, there is less to see. Think of it as the ratio of what is there. I think we’ve seen the same or better than what’s there. Only a few were seen. If the virus isn’t circulating, you won’t miss anything. Thanks to this huge international network, we feel that we have been able to represent the circulating virus very well.

ICT®:: But with little to see, do you question the conclusions you’ve reached? Neither you personally nor the CDC, did health professionals discuss what to do about the flu in October? ??

Brammer: I do not think so. Sure, the number of viruses was small, but they are the viruses that are there, and they are the viruses that give rise to the viruses that circulate next fall.

ICT®:: What’s the difference this year? In other words, everything has changed. It is a medical system that we have just experienced. And I think your work has changed and what you see has changed. What has changed?

Brammer: Oh, it’s changed a lot. In many respects, influenza and the SARS-CoV-2 virus are so similar that the surveillance systems are very similar. As we expand our COVID surveillance, we also improve our influenza surveillance. All investments are made in the state’s public health sector and public health laboratories. This is a big advantage for COVID. But it also has a big advantage for influenza. We are adding a new monitoring piece. There are some new electronic data that will be available to us. At least in the emergency department, we want more powerful surveillance. It is the data of our hospital emergency department syndrome.We worked with a colleague CDC T cellsAnd that network is expanding. We plan to obtain much more robust data and a much better geographic range. This works for COVID, but also for influenza. I got more data and learned a lot. We were always talking about preparing for a flu pandemic. And being able to scale up our system. Well, COVID has scaled up our system more than we dreamed of scaling up. However, there are now systems that can handle very large amounts of data. And that would be really great. Influenza will certainly benefit from these improvements. It turns out that some systems aren’t working as well as they used to, due to changes in health-seeking behavior. Well, how can surveillance systems react and continue to monitor if people change places of medical care? Over the next few years, but not all, surveillance systems will continue to evolve. Addresses some of the unexpected issues that have been seen in the past year.

ICT®:: Last year, infection prevention and other health professionals were concerned that people with respiratory illness would flood the emergency room and be unable to determine if it was influenza or COVID-19. That didn’t really happen.

Brammer: correct.

ICT®:: Are there still issues that may need to be addressed during this flu season? Do they have the flu? Or do they have a COVID?

Brammer: I think it will be a problem that people have to tackle this fall. That is, as mitigation measures are mitigated, we are beginning to see that some of the other respiratory viruses are beginning to circulate again at slightly higher levels. So far, it’s not flu, but some others are flu, but then flu. As with last year, the diagnosis was much easier, as almost all respiratory illnesses were due to one cause. This probably won’t last that long. We need to see. However, it seems that some of the other respiratory viruses are back. I’m hoping for a recurrence of the flu. It’s just how fast you can do it. But again, some things that happened last year help us. More tests are available.There are some of these Multiplex test Test for influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and respiratory syncytial virus. The tool will be there.

ICT®:: I think I mentioned the multiplex test. It’s a fairly new technology. Isn’t that the case, or am I wrong?

Brammer: These multiple respiratory panel tests always contained multiple respiratory viruses. They were not very available on the Point of Care site. Doctor’s office, emergency department, maybe. However, there are currently some that are point-of-care multiplex tests. The Institute of Public Health has multiple tests for influenza and SARS-CoV-2. As a result, more tools are available to more people.

ICT®:: Was something that became available during the flu season invented for COVID?

Brammer: Okay. I think so overall. As mentioned earlier, the ability of the CDC to process large amounts of data is improving day by day. It has improved considerably.Is new Assay It is available. Financial support to show public health will be very helpful. The country’s public health system has long been underfunded, but now it has a lot of money and its infrastructure is being rebuilt. This is the benefit of COVID against influenza for all public health.

ICT®:: You mentioned the improvement of the surveillance system. Please tell me what it looks like on the ground. What should have happened before COVID is now happening differently after COVID?

Brammer: Let me think of a good example.Simple things like monitoring illnesses like the flu Irinet, This is our system. We have added about 1000 new providers.Is National Syndrome Monitoring Platform, This collects syndrome monitoring data used by ILINet …. They are currently encouraging all hospitals to participate in it. It will be a big advantage. I had it in the majority of states, but there were still some that were actually undervalued. This basically helps fill these gaps that you had in advance. And we’re working with new partners to get additional data sources, including electronic medical record data and many new data sources that weren’t available in the past.

ICT®:: Have I missed out on how Brammer needs to respond to the flu epidemic and how infection prevention personnel need to respond to it? Or other health professionals do that. Should I know about that?

Brammer: I think the diagnosis of respiratory illness this fall will probably be a little more complicated than last year. However, there are new and useful assays for these. And I hope the state has more resources to do the monitoring. They have better surveillance data to help them make treatment decisions.

