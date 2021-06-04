Studies show that immunotherapy after bladder cancer surgery may reduce recurrence





Killer T cells surround cancer cells. Credit: NIH

Dr. Dean Bajolin, an oncologist at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), found that patients who received nivolumab (Opdivo) after surgery for bladder cancer had an overall risk of recurrence of high-grade bladder cancer. I found that it was alleviated. This study New England Journal of Medicine.. In this phase III randomized trial, Dr. Bajorin and a team of researchers evaluated 709. patient People who are at high risk of recurrence of urothelial cancer after removing the bladder, ureter, or kidney for high-grade cancer. To assess the benefits, patients were given either nivolumab or placebo at random for 1 year every 2 weeks. The patient and doctor were not informed about the treatment. Both safety and quality of life were evaluated. Dr. Bajorin and researchers found that nivolumab reduced postoperative recurrence in high-risk patients compared to patients who received placebo. Current standard treatment after surgery to remove the bladder or kidney and ureter is Adjuvant therapy— Even patients at high risk of recurrence or death. This is because chemotherapy and immunotherapy have not previously been shown to be beneficial. Participants who received nivolumab Disease-free survival It was 21 months, compared with 10.9 months in the placebo group. “We were very encouraged by the data and results of this study,” said Dr. Bajorin, lead author and lead author of this study. “Despite the available treatments for advanced metastases Bladder cancerNew options are needed to improve long-term disease control and patient survival. These findings have the potential to change the standard treatment for bladder cancer. “ Transitional epithelial cancer is a tumor that begins in the inner layers of the urine collection system that carries urine from the kidneys out of the body. Most of these cancers originate in the bladder and are often referred to as “bladder cancer.” Dr. Bajorin and colleagues concluded that survival data are not yet mature and require additional research and follow-up. The primary endpoints of disease-free survival in the study population and disease-free survival in a subset of PD-L1-positive tumor patients were achieved. Unmet medical needs. “This study shows that new treatments can be identified as beneficial to patients if the study is conducted in a very rigorous manner. After being conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, this treatment We hope to be approved by all patients at high risk of recurrence. A detailed review of all data, “says Dr. Bajolin. Pioneering advances in bladder cancer patients Cancer immunotherapy was born at MSK over a century ago. Since then, physician scientists throughout MSK have led efforts to develop immune-based therapies for different types of cancer. MSK is the center of discovery in this area, and the work of this institution brings exciting new treatment options to people around the world. MSK physicians have extensive experience in using immunotherapy to treat patients with melanoma, kidney cancer, lung cancer, and other cancers and addressing immune-related side effects. Without treatment, bladder cancer can become an aggressive illness. In 2021, It is estimated Predicted that nearly 17,000 people will die bladder cancer In the United States, that number is expected to grow significantly over the next decade. “As doctors, we consistently strive to provide patients with the most effective treatments and offer more options to patients with advanced disease,” said Dr. Bajolin. Postoperative immunotherapy reduces the risk of fatal recurrence of advanced bladder cancer Provided by

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center





Quote: Immunotherapy after bladder cancer surgery may reduce recurrence, study results (June 4, 2021) on June 4, 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021- Obtained from 06-immunotherapy-bladder-cancer-surgery-recurrence.html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for private research or fair trade for research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos