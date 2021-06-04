Neurological symptoms such as fatigue that are common in mild COVID





Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain

Neurological and psychiatric symptoms such as fatigue and depression are common in people with COVID-19, as well as in mildly ill patients, according to a new review study led by UCL researchers. there is a possibility. By reviewing the evidence obtained from 215 studies on COVID-19 Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry Reports various ways in which COVID-19 affects mental health and the brain. Lead author Dr. Jonathan Rogers (UCL Psychiatry and South London and Modery NHS Foundation Trust) said: Psychiatric symptoms It was found to be more common in severe COVID-19 cases, but instead some symptoms were more common in mild cases. COVID-19 seems to have an effect mental health And the brain is no exception, it’s standard. “ The research team systematically provides evidence from 215 COVID-19 studies from 30 countries, including a total of 105,638 people with acute symptoms of COVID-19, including data up to July 2020. Reviewed (Acute refers to the major stages of illness, not longer). Effect of period).Studies varied on which symptoms were being tracked, and the team pooled the data to compare the frequency of each symptom. Symptomatology It was in a study that followed it. Throughout the dataset, the most common neurological and psychological symptoms were anosmia (loss of smell, reported by 43% of COVID-19 patients), weakness (40%), fatigue (38%), It was dysgeusia (loss of taste, loss of taste). 37%), myalgia (myalgia; 25%), depression (23%), headache (21%), anxiety (16%). They also identified the presence of major neuropathy such as ischemic stroke (1.9% of cases in the dataset), hemorrhagic stroke (0.4%), and seizures (0.06%). Because most studies focused on inpatients, severe COVID-19 patients were overestimated throughout the dataset, and even studies of people outside the hospital were very mild or asymptomatic. Not included. However, among people with acute COVID-19 who are not hospitalized, neurological and psychiatric symptoms are still common, with 55% fatigue, 52% loss of olfactory sensation, and 47% muscle. Pain, 45% lost taste, 44% reported headache. Researchers may have similar symptoms in severe cases, as mild symptoms may not be reported by critical care patients. It states that there is. This review did not investigate the causative mechanism, but researchers suggest some possible explanations. During the acute phase of the disease, there is inflammation of the brain, which may explain some of the symptoms. Psychosocial factors associated with the global pandemic situation may be involved, more common than other viral illnesses such as influenza. Dr. Rogers said, “There are many possible factors that may contribute to the neurological and psychiatric symptoms of the early stages of COVID-19 infection, including inflammation, impaired oxygen supply to the brain, and psychological factors. More research is needed to better understand these relationships. “ “Neurological and psychiatric symptoms are very common in people with COVID-19. Millions of people around the world Being infected, even rare symptoms can affect significantly more people than usual. Medical and neurorehabilitation services need to be funded to increase referrals . “ Most of the research focuses on a small subset of neurological symptoms such as fatigue and muscle aches, and ignores symptoms of mental illness and stroke such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). I found that there are many. Therefore, they say that further research is needed for all symptoms associated with COVID-19. The most serious cases of COVID-19 are often fatal with neurological problems For more information:

Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry (2021). (2021). DOI: 10.1136 / jnnp-2021-326405 Provided by

University of London





Quote: Neurological symptoms such as fatigue common with mild COVID (2021, June 4), on June 4, 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-neurological-symptoms Obtained from -fatigue-common-mild.html. This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for private research or fair trade for research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos