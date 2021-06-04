Although cases of COVID-19 are declining, experts say children should be vaccinated as much as possible.The reason is here

New York –Dr. Amy Edwards, a pediatric infectious disease expert, answered many questions from worried parents during the pandemic. As the number of cases declines, Covid-19 cases have fallen to levels not seen since October among children.

Her answer is yes.

Experts say that vaccination of young people is essential to protect a wider community from Covid-19, and children rarely get serious illnesses, but they also need protection. It states.

“The truth of the matter is that if all adults are vaccinated, children don’t need to be vaccinated,” said Cleveland’s Deputy Director of Children’s Infection Control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. One Edwards said.

“I don’t think it’s a problem because that would make the community very small, but we know that many adults aren’t vaccinated, and as a result, some Children are vulnerable. They need vaccines. “

Currently, more than 70% of adults receive at least one Covid-19 vaccine in only 12 states. It’s not clear if and when the United States will reach herd immunity, but doctors say children as well as adults need to play a role.

“We really need to add another group of children to be vaccinated to reach the threshold for reaching herd immunity,” said Children’s National’s Covid-19 Vaccine Program Pediatrician and Medical Care. The director, Dr. Claire Bougard, said.

Everyone has the right to ask questions, “think about this, especially when it comes to children,” said Bougard.

“I’m the mother of children aged 3 and 6. Frankly, just knowing how destructive the disease is medically and socially destructive to the children is the child. I can’t wait for them. Get the vaccine as long as it’s proven safe in their age group. I think they all give them the freedom they’ve been patiently waiting for.

They may not wait that long.

The US Food and Drug Administration has already approved the Pfizer vaccine for people over the age of 12. Moderna and Pfizer have begun testing vaccines between the ages of 6 months and 11 years, and Johnson & Johnson is currently testing single-dose vaccines between the ages of 12 and 17.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is cautiously optimistic that some people under the age of 12 will be vaccinated by Thanksgiving on Thursday’s new day at CNN. Said. The end of the year.

More vaccinations mean saving more lives

Early studies have shown that adult vaccination may indirectly protect people in households. In a May preprint study in Finland, protection of the Covid-19 vaccine provided to unvaccinated members in the home was less effective than vaccination, but “quite”. It turns out that there are similar results in the Israeli preprint study.

Studies show that most young children are not the source of this new coronavirus. Rather, when children become infected with Covid-19, they usually become infected after being exposed to an adult infected with the virus.

The question about the importance of vaccines for young children is still theoretical, but the answer is an important one, said Dr. Sean O’Leary, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Colorado Children’s Hospital. I am.

He is asked about it at least twice a day and tells his parents that he wants everyone to be vaccinated, regardless of the decreasing number of cases.

Vaccination is good for qualified children and good for the community, and he is declining in number because the vaccine works.

“The more people who can get the vaccine, the more lives they can save,” O’Leary said. “Including children”

Although child deaths from all causes are rare, Covid-19 is currently one of the top causes. O’Leary states: “

And there are practical reasons to vaccinate children. Current US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines state that unvaccinated persons exposed to Covid-19 need to be absent from school or camp for two weeks.

Children do not need to be quarantined if they are vaccinated.

Covid-19 in children can be serious

Covid-19 is more likely to become severe in adults, but children can also become severe and some have died.

At the White House Covid-19 briefing on Thursday, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky was hospitalized for severe Covid-19 a month before Pfizer’s vaccine was approved for young people aged 12. Authorities said they had observed “troublesome data” about the youth. ..

“More worrisome is the number of young people admitted to hospitals who needed treatment in intensive care units equipped with ventilators,” Warensky said, and the findings will be released Friday. “These findings in this publication indicate the level of severe illness that can be prevented even among adolescents, for vaccination of our adolescents and young adults. Double our motivation. “

The number of infected people is decreasing nationwide, but the pandemic is not over yet.

“I’ve seen children using respiratory tracts in the ICU for over a month. Do you have any idea how much damage it will do to their lungs? She’s also in her hospital I’ve seen children in the Covid-19 long-distance clinic. “Some kids couldn’t finish their grades because they couldn’t get out of bed, not because they couldn’t do distance learning. This is serious. is”

Boogaard said he was thinking about all the sacrifices they made last year when thinking about vaccines with their children.

“In essence, children have disrupted their entire lives to protect older people in their lives and communities, but it has never been easier for them. Many children “I’m having a hard time,” said Bougard. “I don’t want them to be the last, such as having the opportunity to take off their masks and eat inside.

“So if vaccination can bring them back to feeling safer and having fun, we want them to be considered as part of their decision making and vaccinated. Masu “

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., under Warner Media. all rights reserved.