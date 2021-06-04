Research states that obesity after recovery from Covid-19 is associated with long-term effects | Daily Express Online





The study focused on 2,839 patients over a 10-month follow-up period, and researchers found that 44% of obese patients had hospital follow-up due to secondary illness caused by COVID-19. I found that I had a reservation. (File photo: AFP) Kuala Lumpur: Obese patients with COVID-19 are more likely to deal with the long-term symptoms of the disease months after recovering from the virus, UPI news agency said Thursday in Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism. Cited a study published in. According to researchers, these patients were at increased risk of dealing with cardiovascular problems, blood clots, lung problems, weakened immune systems, and chronic inflammation months after the illness. “As far as we know, this latest study suggests for the first time that patients with moderate to severe obesity are at increased risk of developing long-term complications of COVID-19 beyond the acute phase.” Press release. Advertising Aminian is the director of the Bariatric and Metabolic Institute at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. The study focused on 2,839 patients over a 10-month follow-up period, and researchers found that 44% of obese patients had hospital follow-up due to secondary illness caused by COVID-19. I found that I had a reservation. The findings also show that when obese COVID-19 patients are hospitalized after a viral infection, more tests are performed, including not only lung and heart problems, which are well known for the disease, but also mental health problems. Indicates that is required. The findings of this study may be explained by the underlying mechanisms that work in obese patients, such as hyperinflammation, immune dysfunction, and comorbidities, said research collaborator Dr. Bartolome Burguera in a release. Stated. Advertising These conditions can lead to poor acute outcomes of COVID-19 in obese patients and may lead to an increased risk of long-term complications of COVID-19 in this patient population, endocrine. Burguera, chair of metabolism, said. Cleveland Clinic Institute. In March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that adults with severe obesity had a 60% higher mortality rate from COVID-19. Another group of researchers found that obese people were three times more likely to be hospitalized than non-obese people, recording a similar increase in mortality. Obesity has also been shown to cause complications in children. Obese children have been found to be much more likely to use mechanical ventilation if infected with COVID-19. * Sign up for the official Daily Express telegram And / or WhatsApp The latest news channels you don’t want to miss

