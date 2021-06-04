40-year-old HIV / AIDS: Sufficient progress has been made, but no vaccine has yet been discovered

June 4th (UPI) – Forty years ago, the AIDS epidemic began when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially reported the first case. However, since then, the fight against viruses has made remarkable progress, and the question remains as to why anti-virus measures have not yet been taken. HIV vaccine.

development of COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) At record speeds last year, vaccines have raised the question of why HIV vaccines remain elusive.

COVID-19 has killed millions of people, but even a pandemic of that magnitude is not comparable to the catastrophic deaths caused by AIDS over the last 40 years. system.

Both illnesses are fatal, but there are significant differences in mortality. Untreated AIDS has an almost 100% chance of being sentenced to death. Forty years of research have given scientists a deeper understanding of how doctors first discovered a disease called “gay cancer” in gays and some observers.

The dawn of HIV / AIDS

Researchers believe that the HIV virus occurred a century before the transfer of the HIV virus from animals to humans around the 1920s. After that, it took about 60 years to spread to humankind.

In its weekly report of morbidity and mortality June 5, 1981The CDC officially brought the disease to the fore by explaining the first case found in five previously healthy young men in Los Angeles. In New York City, San Francisco, and other US cities. It didn’t take long before more cases were seen.

According to the report, two of the first five patients died, and two found frequent contact with homosexuals with various partners.

“The fact that all of these patients were homosexual suggests a link to some aspects of the homosexual lifestyle and illness acquired through sexual contact,” said the CDC’s MMWR. Sexually.

By the end of 1981, the virus was stigmatized because more than 100 gay men had died of the disease and terms such as “gay plague” were widely used. The panic was even greater when some people claimed that it could be transmitted by itself. near I am an infected person.

“Many men, mostly homosexual, suffer from a mysterious new syndrome that usually turns harmless viruses and bacteria into murderers.” UPI reported in December 1981..

Dr. Frederick Seagull, an immunologist at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City, told UPI at the time:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s something we’ve never heard of.”

40 years, no vaccine

Beginning with advances in medicine in the 1990s, HIV-infected people can expect longevity if they start treatment early. Scientists also learned a few years ago that this treatment also prevents infected people from transmitting the disease to others.

But after billions of dollars spent on research, the world is still waiting for vaccines. Medicine cocktails make HIV a manageable illness, but it does not cure it.

Dr. Ronald C. Delocier, a professor of pathology at the University of Miami Miller Medical College, said the complexity of HIV is the reason why vaccines are elusive.

“The problem is not government failure. The problem is not the lack of spending. The problem lies with the HIV virus itself. In particular, this includes significant HIV strain diversity and the virus’s antigenic strategy,” he said. Is writing. conversation May.

Desrosiers of the laboratory, which discovered the monkey version of HIV, states that continuous replication of the virus means that a vaccine with an “absolute bactericidal barrier” that blocks the replication process is needed. In contrast, other traditional vaccines only need to prevent virus replication.

Researchers can produce vaccines that produce antibodies against one particular strain, but they are not effective against thousands of strains that can produce HIV. Also, according to Desrosiers, HIV has evolved over time to protect itself.

For comparison, both HIV and coronavirus have surface-spiked proteins, but Delociez says HIV virus is better protected from antibodies because it has heavier glycoproteins. Masu.

He said in an email to UPI that his research could ultimately find a better way to combat HIV.

“I’m optimistic about using AAV (adeno-associated virus) vectors to devote my life to long-term delivery of powerful, widespread neutralizing antibodies,” he writes.

“It’s not a vaccine in the classical sense, but it’s similar in that it’s aimed at preventing or curing infections.”

Today, HIV-infected patients can take medication to keep the virus undetectable. However, the need for treatment remains emphasized as the disease returns to full condition when dosing is discontinued.

COVID vaccine for HIV vaccine?

Mitchell Warren, Executive Director of the AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition, said the COVID-19 vaccine would not have arrived so early in 2020 without years of effort to find the HIV vaccine.

Warren said decades of research into understanding the human immune response have helped speed up the process. He said the development of messenger RNA (mRNA) from HIV vaccine research He said it was effectively diverted to make part of the COVID-19 vaccine. Both Pfizer and Moderna use mRNA in their shots.

Genetically engineered mRNA tells the cells of the body how to make the S protein found on the surface of the COVID-19 virus so that the antibody can fight it. A similar process eventually causes HIV. It may turn out to be a target.

“Simply put, the world today is in a better position than ever to develop HIV vaccines. If HIV research efforts are made, the way COVID is built on HIV, the experience of COVID. I wish I could build on this, “Warren wrote in a guest column in April. Science talks..

For example, the state-of-the-art mRNA technology used in some successful COVID vaccines holds great promise for HIV vaccine research. [Recently,] Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and Moderna have released initial data that the mRNA vaccine protected monkeys from the HIV-like virus.

Warren also said that completing the HIV vaccine would likely require a global collaborative effort to quickly track the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the last 40 years, some progress has been made in the field of vaccines.

Thai vaccine candidates in 2009 showed some protection against HIV, but were inadequate for large-scale production. At that time, clinical trials involving 16,000 volunteers were the largest HIV vaccine trials in history.

Two other large studies Currently under test Adenovirus-based vaccines are followed by boosters containing proteins from multiple HIV strains. Other vaccines have previously used adenovirus, a modified viral vector that can carry DNA that encodes a particular antigen.

William Sief, a professor and immunologist at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, said the virus has evolved so much over the last 40 years that research has become a major challenge.

“It’s like there are 50 million different viruses around the world right now,” he said. video Posted online in February, pointing out that the HIV virus protein is more “evil” than the protein that causes COVID-19.

Scripps and Schief of the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative and collaborators have been working on the development of HIV vaccines for over a decade using a technique called germ cell targeting. This technique is designed to activate rare naive B cells. These cells produce a wide range of neutralizing antibodies that target the weak areas of the outer surface of the HIV virus.

They said vaccine candidates activated B cells in 97% of volunteers during Phase 1 trials and did not cause side effects.

” result It was surprisingly strong, “Schief said.

However, some more trials are needed to assess the potential of the vaccine.

Scripps and IAVI are also working on another mRNA vaccine from Moderna. If successful, you can accelerate the arrival of the HIV vaccine.

“We haven’t solved the problem yet,” Schief said in the video. “This is the first step.”