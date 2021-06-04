You can get infected with Covid-19 after two vaccinations.Here’s why you don’t have to worry

It is rare, but unheard of, to get a new coronavirus infection after a complete vaccination. But before asking “Why vaccination?”, Experts point out that people infected after two vaccinations usually have very mild symptoms or remain asymptomatic. I have done it. According to experts, this may be due to the vaccine itself, in which case it can hardly be prevented except for mild infections.

Can I get Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated?

To be sure, few people become infected with the new coronavirus infection after completing vaccination. Such cases are called “breakthrough” infections because they are considered to be diseases that penetrate the antibody shield provided by the vaccine. Official data released in mid-May showed that 0.13% of Indians who received Covaxin were positive, compared to 0.07% for Covishield.

Of the nearly 24,000 people infected after taking cobacxin, 18,427 were positive after the first dose and 5,513 were positive after the second dose. Covishield tested positive for 84,198 people on the first injection and infected 34,874 on the second injection. In contrast to covaxin, quite a lot of covishield jabs are given nationwide, so the percentages are comparable.

Anyone who has tracked vaccine news during a pandemic will be familiar with the term “effectiveness” of vaccines. You may also have read or heard that no vaccine is 100% effective.

Is U.S. Disease Surveillance Agency The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that “there is no vaccine that prevents 100% of the disease, and” every vaccine has a breakthrough. ” Even 90% of people who are effective in preventing illness get sick even if they are completely vaccinated “in a small percentage”. “

Why do breakthrough cases occur?

Experts say it usually takes about two weeks for the immune system to make antibodies after vaccination. Currently, some people may be infected immediately before or after being vaccinated. In such cases, the infection may settle before the vaccine is fully effective.

Will the newly emerging strains play a role in these groundbreaking cases?

Most vaccines have been shown to provide some protection against new varieties reported worldwide. However, experts are studying the effects of such strains that cause infection in people who receive both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A recent study of primarily 63 health workers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi found that the majority of cases of reinfection were the new B.1.617, which is currently prevalent in India. Found to be related to .2, or a variant of Delta. ..

“Variant of concern B.1.617.2 and B.1.1.7, which are responsible for the surge in cases in Delhi between April and May 2021, were the major strains of breakthrough infectious diseases.” The study states.

The US CDC states that “after a complete vaccination, it can cause illness in some people,” but a study in India found that vaccinated people tested positive. It turned out that even if it becomes, some protection can be expected from serious effects.

Why do you need a vaccine?

AIIMS studies have shown that “vaccines may play an important role in reducing mortality,” although breakthrough cases can occur. In fact, the CDC says ” Vaccines will protect most people from illness. “

The CDC adds that “there is some evidence that vaccination can improve the illness of people who get sick even after vaccination.” The CDC is accompanied by groundbreaking cases. He emphasizes that even the worst scenarios do not lose the importance of vaccines.

“Some fully vaccinated people are hospitalized and die. However, the overall risk of hospitalization and death for fully vaccinated people is similar to unvaccinated. It will be much lower than those with risk factors, “says the CDC.

According to an AIIMS study, “out of 63 cases of vaccine breakthrough infections, including 36 who received full vaccination, almost all cases reported deaths despite a high fever of 5-7 days. there is no”.

What to do

If you qualify, we recommend vaccination. But that’s not the only responsibility to watch out for. There is a small chance of getting Civid-19 after vaccination, so experts say that you need to wear a mask, stay socially distant, and practice frequent hand washing / disinfection.

