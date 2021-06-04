Health
HIV prevalence in the United States fell by 73% from its peak in the mid-1980s to 2019.
According to a new analysis by the US Health Authority released Thursday, the new annual HIV transmission has decreased by 73% from its peak in the mid-1980s to 2019.
However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published its first report on a new and mysterious virus at the time on June 5, 1981, nearly 40 years ago. did.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement, “The reduction is due to decades of efforts and collaboration by scientists, patients, patient advocates and the community.
She was in Baltimore in the midst of a “need to reach out to the patient, just be at the bedside” epidemic until the mid-1990s, when the first highly effective treatment was established in the mid-1990s. I looked back on my experience as a young doctor. Approved.
It is estimated that 1.2 million people live Human immunodeficiency virus In the United States, about 13% are unaware that they are infected with the virus.
According to a new report, the annual incidence of HIV has increased from 20,000 in 1981 to a peak of 130,400 in 1984 and 1985.
The infection rate was stable from 1991 to 2007, with approximately 50,000 to 58,000 infections occurring annually, but has declined in recent years to reach 34,800 in 2019.
But over time, the gap widened. The HIV prevalence of blacks increased from 29% in 1981 to 41% in 2019, and the HIV prevalence of Hispanics increased from 16% to 29% over the same period.
Sexual contact between men remains the majority of infections, at 63% in 1981 and 66% in 2019.
There is no cure or vaccine, but HIV drugs Antiretroviral therapy (ART) Currently exists to control the virus and prevent the outbreak of AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome).
Drugs called pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) can also be used to prevent HIV infection before and after dangerous exposure, respectively.
However, while PrEP is 99% effective, only 23% were using PrEP in 2019.
This included 63%. CaucasianHowever, only 8% of blacks and 14% of Hispanics.
Regular screening and rapid testing also helped promote overall depression.
“Preventive tools are becoming more and more effective, but we need to reach those who are most affected,” the report said.
More than half of the new HIV infections occur in the South, and attitudes towards sexual health are less open.
Newly infected people are still high Transgender women And the person who injects the medicine.
Approximately 32 million people worldwide die of AIDS-related illnesses, including 730,000 in the United States.
