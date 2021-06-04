Chile discontinues second vaccination with AstraZeneca vaccine due to thrombosis found — MercoPress





Chile discontinues second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine due to detection of thrombosis case 4th Friday, June 2021 –09:30 UTC

“We are waiting for the results of the investigation,” Paris explained. Chilean health officials will be further notified Thursday of a second outbreak of thrombosis and thrombocytopenia followed by a second COVID-19 vaccination of people under the age of 45 with Oxford AstraZeneca vaccination. Decided to cancel until. The case was a 31-year-old man who was reported to be in good health and probably not in serious condition. The Chilean Institute of Public Health will analyze what has happened and will publish the findings shortly. “We are waiting for the findings. Tomorrow, the Institute for Public Health (ISP) will give results on whether the 31-year-old patient had side effects,” said Health Minister Enrique Paris. On the other hand, “As a preventive and proactive measure, the Institute of Public Health will conduct a causal analysis and the health authorities will decide to change the age of administration of this vaccine from 45 years old until the results of the survey are obtained. “Paris added. Chile will begin vaccination at the age of 23 this Thursday and will be vaccinated with CanSino, Pfizer and Sinovac in the coming days. The municipality of Las Condes in Santiago also reported that 11 people died and an additional 20 people reported extreme fatigue after receiving the Cancino vaccine, although the vaccine was given a total of 770 doses. Since this is a single dose product, the amount of virus is doubled. Two studies published in The New England Journal of Medicine show that the AstraZeneca vaccine can cause thrombosis because of a small protein called platelet factor 4 (FP4). In the very rare case where the immune system produces antibodies to this protein platelet factor 4, “a phenomenon of thrombosis occurs with a paradoxical decrease in the number of platelets in the blood, which is the component that forms the thrombus.” Explained the journal. However, if this phenomenon is detected in time, appropriate treatment can “dissolve the blood clot and solve the problem without leaving any sequelae.” The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is currently applied in 135 countries. After vaccination interruptions in various European countries, the EU Pharmaceutical Agency (EMA) analyzed cases and gave a green light to vaccine safety. In April, Chilean health officials decided to use the AstraZeneca vaccine for women over 55 and men over 18 because thrombosis was detected in people vaccinated with this product in Europe and elsewhere in the world. approved. Overall, Chile received 4,136,340 US vaccines from Pfizer, 693,600 from AstraZeneca, 17,171,476 from Sinovac and 300,000 from CanSino, for a total of 22,301,416 US vaccines. A total of 10,817,098 people have been vaccinated with the first dose of any of the available products, and 8,086,248 have completed the vaccination cycle. Since March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected at the end of 2019, as a pandemic. In Chile, 1,394,973 people were infected, of which 29,385 died.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos