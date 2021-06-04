Covid-19: Singapore Pregnant Women Reluctant to Vaccine Lifestyle News

Women, are you thinking of vaccination against the new coronavirus during pregnancy? If you’re still skeptical, you’re not alone.

Consider the case of 32-year-old Sarah Wang *. A successful software engineer (who will give birth to her first baby this year) is worried about getting a jab. Probably more than her pregnancy.

“Of course, I’m worried about my baby, so I’m worried about the effects of the vaccine on my baby’s growth, so now I’ve decided to wait before taking the plunge,” she told her Asian parents. T.

Wang is one of Singapore’s many promising women who have decided to take the “wait and watch” route. Authorities say the vaccine is safe for pregnant women and lactating mothers, which is true.

Pregnant and lactating moms are worried about getting vaccinated

We will start accepting vaccinations for pregnant women from June 4th (Friday). However, not all women are willing to receive the Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy.

Even if breastfeeding mothers are allowed to be vaccinated, some are still wary of getting jabs.

There is no evidence that the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is harmful to pregnant women or their babies. In fact, there are currently limited data on the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine for pregnant or lactating women.

This is probably why pregnant mothers may still be hesitant and worried about the possible complications of the vaccine.

As Wang says, “There’s no doubt that it will work, but I don’t want to miss the chance that it can go wrong with a 10-15% chance.”

Gynecologists and infectious disease specialists acknowledge that pregnant and lactating women are concerned about vaccination.

However, these experts emphasize that the risk of getting Covid-19 during pregnancy outweighs the potential risk of getting vaccinated.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, “If you are pregnant, you can get the Covid-19 vaccine. If you get the Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy, you will get a serious illness caused by Covid-19. You can protect yourself from vaccination. If you have questions about vaccination, talking to your health care provider may help, but it’s not required for vaccination. ”

Pregnant women at high risk of complications when infected with Covid-19

Associate Professor Tan Lay Kok of KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) said: today It shows that there is strong evidence that pregnant women are at increased risk of developing serious and serious complications when infected.

Such conditions may even require invasive ventilation and hospitalization in the intensive care unit. This was especially true during the second wave of Covid-19 infections in the United Kingdom.

“In addition, symptomatologically infected pregnant women double the risk of giving birth to premature babies and increase the risk of newborns being admitted to the intensive care unit,” Tan adds.

There is no evidence to support the risk of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy

A panel of experts from the Ministry of Health (MOH) recently approved that pregnant and lactating mothers in Singapore be vaccinated against Pfizer and Moderna.

This was done after reviewing actual clinical data on pregnant mothers in countries where Covid-19 infection is widespread.

“A study was conducted to monitor women and babies who were pregnant at the time of vaccination,” the expert committee said.

The study enrolled 3,958 women in different semesters of pregnancy. Some of them were in the early fertilization period.

“These studies were reviewed by the Commission, but there is no evidence to suggest that the Pfizer-Bio-N Tech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is harmful to pregnant women or their babies,” the experts added.

Experts also noted that no vaccine-related side effects have been reported with lactating mothers who breastfed their babies after vaccination.

Also, vaccination does not mean that you should stop breastfeeding.

Benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy and lactation

Data on the safety of the Covi-19 vaccine during pregnancy and lactation are currently limited, but experts have found that vaccination has many benefits.

The benefits of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy and lactation include:

1. Reduces the risk of serious illness and other pregnancy complications.

Dr. Khoo Chong Kiat, a senior consultant in obstetrics and gynecology at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, said the vaccine can reduce the risk of serious illness in pregnant women.

It also helps reduce the likelihood of complications such as stillbirth and premature birth.

2. Vaccination can infect the foetation with antibodies

Recent studies have also shown that women who received the Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy can pass antibodies to their babies to protect them after childbirth.

Please also read: High risk of death from viral variants in the United Kingdom.Vaccines during pregnancy may protect newborns

3. Reduce the risk of infection to others

Of course, vaccination can delay the transmission of Covid-19 to its surroundings. Vaccinated pregnant women can also protect vulnerable families, such as children and the elderly.

4. Breastfeeding mothers may also transfer antibodies from breast milk

It has also been suggested that the milk of vaccinated lactating mothers contains Covid-19 antibodies that help protect the baby. Further research is needed, but mothers are advised not to stop breastfeeding.

However, pregnant women are strongly advised to consult an obstetrician or healthcare professional about obtaining the vaccine to make a well-informed decision.

* The name has been changed upon request.

This article was first published Asian parents..