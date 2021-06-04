How new insights into immune cells in the skull affect the treatment of brain disease





Some immune cells in the brain protect you from the disease, while others cause inflammation and other problems that actually lead to the disease. Researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine in St. Louis shed light on the differences between these immune cell populations in two new studies. Researchers have found that some immune cells originate from the skull and migrate to the meninges (the tissue that lines the brain and spinal cord) without going through the bloodstream. The only job of immune cells in the skull is to protect the brain from disease, the scientific journal Science explains. Researchers believe that this discovery could boost drug development for a wide range of brain disorders. “There was this gap in our knowledge that applies to almost all neurological disorders, including neurological disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and brain injury. Immunology, University of Washington, statement“I knew that immune cells were involved in the neurological state, but where did they come from? What we found was that these cells have never been described. There is a new cause. “ Kipnis and his team have previously shown that meningeal immune cells protect the brain from harmful invaders. In one of two new studies, he and his colleagues focused on “innate immune” cells, which cause inflammation that heals injuries and protects against illness. However, these cells can cause damage and cause diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. Relation: How immune cells in the brain can guide the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases A second team at the University of Washington focused on “acquired immune” cells that can destroy viruses and cancer, but sometimes mistakenly attack healthy tissues and cause diseases such as multiple sclerosis. They found that B cells of the adaptive immune system develop and mature in the bone marrow of the skull. These B cells learn how to tell the difference between a normal protein and a protein that indicates the presence of a disease. Researchers explain that they travel from the skull to the brain via non-blood pathways, thus maintaining their ability to orbit the central nervous system without attacking normal proteins. Another set of B cells travels from the blood to the meninges. These cells are not good at distinguishing between normal and abnormal proteins. Meanwhile, Kipnis and colleagues found that congenital meningeal bone marrow cells that flood damaged brain tissue become inflamed when they move out of the blood. The effects of immune cells in the brain on neurological disorders are areas of intense research, many of which focus on microglia, a subset of bone marrow cells that remove debris. For example, last year, researchers at Stanford University spun off startup Tranquis Therapeutics, the goal Dysfunctional microglia in neurological disorders. Its main asset is a drug that restores the downregulated metabolic pathway of bone marrow cells. Researchers at the University of Washington believe that discoveries about the origin of immune cells in the brain can be used to design new treatments for inflammatory brain damage. “The location of these cells in the skull makes them relatively accessible and opens up the possibility of designing treatments that modify the behavior of these cells to treat neuroimmune conditions,” Kipnis said. It was.

.





