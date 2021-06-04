Check for ticks to avoid illness





Dear Doctor: There are a lot of mites in our place, and even if we are careful, every summer we get bitten by someone. Is paralysis a new thing we have to worry about? Answer: Mites are a problem all over the world. These small human and animal blood-eating spiders also live in Antarctica, which is hosted by penguins and nesting seabirds. Most of the estimated 900 tick species around the world do not pose a health threat to humans, but only a handful of mites can spread a nasty disease. Perhaps the most well-known tick-borne disease in the United States is Lyme disease, which is transmitted by black-footed ticks. Many tick-borne diseases are caused by bacteria and can be treated with antibiotics. Because mites are very small and their symptoms often overlap with various diagnoses, it is often a challenge to identify the disease and its cause. A terrifying syndrome that tends to get a lot of attention every time an incident becomes public, such as tick paralysis. However, while this is a concern in livestock, tick paralysis is rare in humans. Although rare, it can be fatal, so timely diagnosis is important. This syndrome is due to the release of neurotoxins released from the salivary glands of mites during bites, most often from female mites when they adhere for several days. Tick ​​paralysis is chemically induced, so removing ticks is the key to reversing the syndrome. In the United States, American dog ticks and Rocky Mountain wood ticks are the most common causes. Symptoms begin in the lower extremities and gradually spread. They include abnormal or unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, tingling and numbness. When paralysis begins, the victim can stumble or stumble. If the attached ticks are not found and are not removed, the paralysis will continue to spread. In the most extreme cases, convulsions and respiratory failure can lead to death. Within 24 hours of removing the ticks, the paralysis usually begins to subside. If people in densely populated areas develop the characteristic symptoms of this syndrome, they should be scrutinized for ticks, especially on the scalp, hairline, armpits, and pubic area. Examine yourself and your children’s ticks, no matter where you live or just go out to the yard. Immediate removal can prevent not only tick paralysis but also other tick-borne diseases. Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Coe are physicians teaching at UCLA Health.

