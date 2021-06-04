“That little bug is still a killer.”

It looked like a bright spot when family, colleagues and reporters lined up to see off Bob Limon. Approximately 2 months with intensive care At Aurora Hospital for COVID-19.

But a year later, after the camera turned off and the cheers disappeared, it’s still far from a full recovery. And 62-year-old Limon worries that other people will experience the same fight as him, as about half of Colorado’s people haven’t been vaccinated yet, but their lives are back to normal. doing.

“We still need to understand that small bugs are killer,” he said.

Limon, who worked at the Rocky Mountains Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Aurora, helped a patient in the emergency room in April 2020 and was testing COVID-19 with less than ideal protective equipment. I think I was exposed to.

At the time, the virus was already well established in the United States, and no one knew that asymptomatic people could spread it, so hospitals treat patients who were considered high-risk employees. I booked a Gold Standard N95 Mask for.

Eight days after he began to feel like he had a cold, he was admitted to the intensive care unit of the VA Medical Center and put on a ventilator.

His next son, Bobbi, drove him to the hospital, but soon after he tested positive. Rimon’s eldest son, Jamie, said he and his brother had a tough conversation about who was at risk of being exposed to the virus, but in any case both were infected with the virus. The same was true for their relatives, most of whom worked at the forefront. Rimon’s father died of COVID-19 in December.

Jamie said.

The following month, Limon appears to have improved for several days, but will experience new complications such as low oxygen levels, secondary infections with opportunistic bacteria, and temporary kidney damage requiring dialysis. At some point, the doctor had to insert a tube to re-inflate his collapsed lungs.

Rimon doesn’t remember that, but that doesn’t mean that spring has become a benevolent void. He prevented him from remembering, pulling out the ventilator tube that allowed him to breathe. The hallucinations caused by the sedatives were even worse.

At some point, the health care provider tied his arm to the side of the bed and thought he was crucified with Jesus. Occasionally, he thought he was lost in space, unable to breathe, and had a hard time returning to Earth. The other day, he is rushed to an increasingly remote veterans’ hospital in the country to prevent Iraqi soldiers from taking revenge for his contributions in the Persian Gulf War. I thought.

“Something scary has jumped in,” he said.

On May 12, 2020, doctors told Bobbi and Jamie that their father might not survive. His sons urged Limon to do everything he could to save him in the hospital, but he began to improve gradually and removed the ventilator by early June.

The most dangerous part of his illness is over, but it will take longer to handle what happened. He was awake and a nurse made a tracheostomy to prevent drowning in accumulated fluids. I had to feel helpless to see the tube sucking. I used to lie in bed looking for someone to take responsibility for, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, which doesn’t provide N95 masks, or uncaring doctors and nurses.

He was still undergoing a feeding tube and tracheostomy when he was admitted to Neurorestorative, a rehabilitation facility in Littleton. The see-off from the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center on June 5 was confusing and more than a bit embarrassing, Limon said. When the nurse said “I got this” to encourage him, I thought he was still infected with the virus.

The early stages of recovery were quick, mainly because he wanted to get out and push as hard as he could. He walked a short distance within three weeks, ate a regular diet, and pulled out the tracheostomy tube in late June. A blog launched by Bobbi to update other familiesHowever, he was unable to leave the hospital until July 21, and lived with Bobbi for a few more months, striving to regain his strength.

Limon couldn’t go home until October. He still has cardiovascular problems and chronic pain, and it is difficult to regain strength after losing about a quarter of his weight. Even now, more than a year after I got sick, it’s still hard to cook by myself. It’s hard to talk.

“The moment you put on your weight, the pain flows in and out,” he said.

Limon said people who were hesitant to get the vaccine wanted to reconsider after hearing about his struggle. Experts told people who had been infected with COVID-19. Still vaccinateTo ensure full protection, Limon said he got it as soon as VA offered it to him.

He felt like he had the flu after he was first vaccinated, which was incomparable to the prolonged pain that the virus left behind.

“Compared to the problem I experienced, it wouldn’t be anything,” he said. “I was miserable, but not comparable to being crucified.”