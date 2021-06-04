One in four healthcare professionals seek mental health support during COVID





Credit: CC0 public domain

The severe effects of a pandemic on coronavirus infections on the mental, physical and emotional health of health care workers have been revealed in studies showing how the effects increase as the pandemic prolongs. Early findings included depression, sleep problems, and Personal relationship All problems increased during the pandemic process, more than a quarter (26%) Health care workers Seeking their help mental health, And more than 4 out of 10 people are experiencing burnout. In September 2020, health care Workers (50%) reported depressed or hopeless, but by January this had increased to nearly 6 out of 10 (58%). Similarly, an increase in the number of people who said they had difficulty falling asleep and maintaining sleep (from 64% to 71%), and 3% of those who said their work affected their relationships. Rapidly increased from 1 (32%) to nearly half (48%). The study, funded by Barts Charity, found that: Anxiety level More than 8 out of 10 (84%) were worried that they could infect their relatives with COVID. In fact, one-fifth of healthcare professionals are taking new ways of living to protect their clinically vulnerable families. “It was a very emotional time to see many families and loved ones infected with the virus die,” said Petra Francis, a medical matron at Newham University Hospital. I stopped talking about my job. I was always tired and worried about my loved ones and me. I am very grateful to the team I worked with. Many as a team Experienced that and made us stronger for those who need us. ” Over time, more and more people said that their physical activity decreased (48% to 55%), they gained weight, or their clothing size increased (40% to 45%). Two-thirds of healthcare professionals said they had a hard time relaxing during the pandemic, and half felt they couldn’t stop worrying. Dr. Ajay Gupta, a cardiovascular consultant at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital and a senior clinical lecturer at Queen Mary University of London, said the findings were shocking and clarified how difficult it was. Said to show. Healthcare professional: “It’s clear that the pandemic has hit health care workers harder. It’s probably bigger than originally expected. The levels of depression and anxiety are high, and many colleagues frequently experience burnout. I will. “Three months after the pandemic occurred, we already knew the effects of stress on staff. Unfortunately, this is only getting worse over time, but our research clearly shows. the first time, Pointing out specific areas that can help improve this situation. It also provides an understanding of the various interventions that can help alleviate this extreme burden. Pandemic“ More than 1,000 healthcare professionals participated in the study, most of them doctors and nurses working in London. The findings will be published shortly. COVID-19 puts Ghanaian healthcare workers under stress. Provided by

Queen Mary, University of London





Citation information from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-healthcare-workers-mental-health-covid.html

