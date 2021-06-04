Health
COVID treatment guidelines may contribute to the increase of black mold in India
One of the recent alarming consequences of COVID-19 in India is the emergence of zygomycosis and co-infection with other fungi.
Media coverage Use black, white, and yellow fungi to refer to mycosis, aspergillosis, candidiasis, and cryptococcosis. Together, they are called invasive fungal infections and usually infect people with weakened immune systems or damaged tissues.
About 12,000 cases of mucormycosis have been reported. Sideways The country of the last few months.
these are Is said to have been caused With steroid misuse Antibiotics A large number of diabetic patients with poor control of COVID treatment and tissue damage (which undermines our ability to combat these fungal infections).
Zygomycosis Most commonly appear It infects the nose and sinuses, which can spread to the eyes, lungs, and brain. It also affects other organs, including the skin.
Large scale Lack The use of amphotericin B, the main treatment for zygomycosis, has been reported.Citizens had to confront Social media And court Procure medicine.
The central government has licensed five companies to manufacture the drug, in addition to the six that have already done so.
Black mold (mucormycosis) remedy #Amphotericin B The shortage of
Within three days, in addition to the existing six pharmaceutical companies, five more pharmaceutical companies received new drug approvals in India. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/hm9KiZgxr4
–Mansukhmandviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 20, 2021
Could the situation be avoided? Perhaps the government has issued clear guidelines on the use of steroids and antibiotics in the treatment of COVID-19, taking into account recent evidence.
What I knew before the second wave
More than last year, COVID-19-related invasive fungal infections have been reported from several countries. In India, it was reported early. April last year, During the first wave.
These infections also report During previous epidemics such as SARS in 2003.
Is infection Often deadly. Deaths from fungal infections in previous coronavirus epidemics such as SARS 25% -73%..
Indian Antibiotic Guidelines
Two latest versions of India’s COVID treatment guidelines (June 27, 2020 And May 24, 2021) Naturally, antibiotics should not be prescribed on a daily basis.
Instead, they urge doctors to consider “empirical” antibiotic therapy according to “local antibiotics” if the COVID patient has a moderate secondary infection. It means making a diagnosis based on what is stated in the literature as the most likely pathogen (or insect) that is causing the infection. Antibiogram They are sent to the hospital on a regular basis to explain the current infections circulating in the area and which antibiotics are effective against them.
For severe secondary infections, the guidelines recommend performing blood cultures to see which antibiotics work. Ideally, before starting the dosing.
The empirical approach works only if the majority of COVID institutions treating moderate cases have access to local antibiograms. Otherwise, doctors will usually prescribe broad spectrum antibiotics. Widespread antibiotics kill a variety of insects, not specific ones. This is dangerous because it can also kill good bugs that are used to fight the following: Fungal infection..
Ah Research Of the 10 hospitals in India, 74% of patients with secondary infections in the first wave received antibiotics World Health Organization Stated that it should be used sparingly, and an additional 9% were given non-recommended antibiotics.
The guidelines should advise the same procedure for moderate and severe cases. This means that blood cultures should be performed before starting antibiotic treatment to ensure that the antibiotics work and do not cause secondary fungal infections.
Steroid dose is too high
One of the COVID treatments recommended by the National Institutes of Health is 32 mg daily The steroid methylprednisolone.
March 2020, India Guidelines For patients with severe symptoms, 1-2 mg of metiprednisolone per kg of body weight is recommended (70-140 mg for 70 kg people).
this is. .. ..was Updated June 2020 Low doses of methylprednisolone (35-70 mg / day for 70 kg people) for 3 days in moderate cases, 5-7 original recommended doses (70-140 mg / day for 70 kg people) in severe cases Use for days.
Latest guidelines April 2021 We do not change the daily dose, but we recommend an extension of the treatment period of 5-10 days, both in moderate and severe cases.
Nonetheless, India’s recommendations work in a wide range, from moderate to severe categories, from a low of about 35 mg to a high of 140 mg (70 kg people). This is very different from the US recommended 32 mg (total daily dose).
Government of India spokesman The increase in fungal infections is due to the fact that national doctors may have used steroids unreasonably.
However, given the government’s own guidelines, Use of steroids It is much higher than in other countries, so it is necessary to analyze whether this contributes to a significant increase in population. Fungal infection..
The results of these findings will have a significant impact on India’s pandemic management.
Provided by
conversation
This article is reprinted from the following conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..
Quote: COVID Treatment Guidelines obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-covid- Treatment-guidelines-contributing-black.html on June 4, 2021 (June 4, 2021) It may contribute to the increase of black bacteria in India.
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for private research or fair trade for research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]