If you are fully vaccinated, you can skip regular COVID testing





June 4, 2021 –People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to undergo regular inspection or quarantine, even after contact with a sick person. Latest CDC Guidance.. At the same time, fully vaccinated individuals should be tested or quarantined if they develop symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, or fatigue. The CDC said, “Most people who have no symptoms like coronavirus and are fully vaccinated have a low risk of infection, so they may be quarantined, restricted from work, or suspected of having COVID-19. You don’t have to be tested after contacting someone who has been identified. “ However, COVID-19 symptoms need to be monitored for 14 days after infection, “CDC added. The updated guidance is based on recent studies showing that vaccinated people have a very low risk of developing a serious illness. To the Associated PressIf a vaccinated person becomes infected, it is unlikely to infect others and the symptoms are mild or no. The CDC does not track employee vaccination status by many employers, which means that vaccinated people may be excluded from regular workplace screening. Due to the high risk of COVID-19 outbreaks, screening is still recommended for people working in homeless shelters, prisons and medical facilities. Vaccinated people can resume domestic travel without being tested or quarantined. According to the CDC, when traveling abroad, US citizens returning from another country must test negative for COVID-19 before boarding the returning flight, regardless of vaccination status. Even if the COVID-19 test is positive, it should be quarantined for 10 days. The AP reported that the CDC is likely to relax additional guidelines as more people are vaccinated this year. For example, many common colds and viruses can cause symptoms similar to COVID-19, leading to unnecessary tests in the fall. “When we’re in a hurry to reopen, different infectious diseases that we don’t test on a daily basis will cause the same symptoms,” Dr. Rebecca Wurtz, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, told AP. Told to. “You should wash your hands and stay home from work, but you don’t have to run out to get tested,” she said.

