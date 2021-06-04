Health
“Black Fungus” (Mucorosis) and COVID-19: Myths and Facts
In India, COVID-19 has led to a surge in cases of potentially fatal fungal infections, commonly known as “black fungi”, called mucormycosis. This infection is as dangerous as the media portrays, but social media has some myths about the source of the infection and how to treat it.
The human body is not a normal habitat for fungi belonging to the order Mucorales. This includes species commonly found in soil, dust, degrading plants, and animal dung.
our Immune system Usually more than comparable to fungi, but “Unclean Trinity“of Diabetes, COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), And steroid treatment can weaken a person’s immunity to the point where these microbes can gain a foothold.
Diabetes not only increases the risk of severe COVID-19, but also results in the following conditions: Fungal infection Can prosper.To make matters worse, both COVID-19 and steroids DexamethasoneThe intensive care unit used by doctors to treat it suppresses immunity.
Subsequent infections, known as mucorsis or zygomycosis, spread rapidly from the nose and sinuses to the face, chin, eyes, and brain.
May 26, 2021 11,717 A case of zygomycosis was confirmed in India.
Even before the pandemic, the prevalence of mucormycosis 70 times In India, it is higher than the overall figure in other parts of the world.
The fungus blocks blood flow and
However, the word “black mold” seems to be well established.
Professor Malcolm RichardsonA professor of medical mycology at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom said: Today’s medical news The name is “totally inappropriate”.
“Pathogen of zygomycosis — Rhizopus oryzaeFor example, it’s hyalin (transparent), “he wrote in an email.
“From a mycological point of view, the term” black mold “(or” black yeast “) is limited to bacteria called molting bacteria that have melanin on the cell wall. Many people tried to fix this on Twitter, but it didn’t help. “
He said the Indian media is now using the similarly misleading terms “white fungus” and “yellow fungus” to describe possible variants of mucormycosis.
Mucor disease is often fatal without immediate treatment with antifungal drugs and surgery to remove necrotic tissue.
Prior to the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported overall mortality rates as follows:
Ah 2021 Systematic Review Of all COVID-19-related cases published in the scientific literature, 101 cases were found. Of these, 82 are from India and 19 are from other regions. Of these cases, 31% were fatal.
Dr. Awadhesh Kumar Singh and his co-authors report that approximately 60% of all cases occur during SARS-CoV-2 activity and 40% after recovery.
In total, 80% of patients had diabetes and 76% were treated. Corticosteroid..
There are several theories about the source of mucormycosis on social media, many of which are groundless.
Human-to-human transmission
Importantly, mucormycosis does not spread from person to person and does not need to be quarantined. Of course, unless you are infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Rather, the source of infection is the environment, which is due to airborne spores produced by the fungus.
Fungi that grow in water, oxygen cylinders, humidifiers
Some media experts conclude that the fungus must be growing in dirty water in hospital oxygen cylinders and humidifiers. However, there is no evidence that this can occur, and mycologists point out that fungi cannot produce spores in liquids.
In addition, the pure oxygen stored in the cylinder can be harmful to the growth of all kinds of microorganisms.
Black mold on the face mask
This is a myth. There is no evidence that the mask can carry fungi.
Because of the onions
Another common theory is that the black mold sometimes found on onions in the refrigerator is a mucorales and is therefore a potential source of infection.
As we have seen, the seed of the problem is not black.In fact, the black mold found on onions and garlic is usually a fungus. Aspergillus niger..
so 2019 treatise, Professor Richardson and his co-authors explain that mucorales grow on moldy bread, rotten fruits and vegetables, crop debris, soil, compost, and animal waste.
He points out that they have high moisture requirements and may not survive on common building materials such as wood, painted surfaces and ceramic tiles. He concludes:
“All these observations suggest that home dwellers are not generally exposed to zygomycota in their home environment, except for mold-contaminated foods such as bread and fruits.”
Published evidence points to some potential causes of infection in hospitals, but does not mention oxygen tanks, humidifiers, or face masks.
Two studies — presented in
Ah 2009 research review For outbreaks in hospitals, ventilation systems, wooden tongue depressors, bandages, and stoma bags are possible other sources of infection.
Pathologist at the University of Kentucky in Lexington
It also emphasizes the importance of skin infections such as burns, catheter insertion sites, needlestick injuries, insect bites and stings.
In videos patrolling social media, mustard oil, potassium alum, rock salt, and turmeric It can cure zygomycosis.
In fact, the only proven treatments are surgery to remove necrotic tissue and the antifungal drug amphotericin B. But India is now face Serious drug shortage.
Equally important, doctors are advised to address the underlying causes of weakened immunity, especially poorly managed diabetes and excessive use of corticosteroids.
In a recent review, Dr. Singh and his colleagues conclude:
“The epidemic of corticosteroids in the background of the evil trinity of diabetes, COVID-19, seems to increase zygomycosis. Maintain optimal glucose and use corticosteroids wisely in COVID-19 patients. Every effort should be made for this. “
To update live on the latest developments in Coronavirus and COVID-19 Here..
