“Black Fungus” (Mucorosis) and COVID-19: Myths and Facts

Share on Pinterest A doctor examining a patient with mucormycosis at a hospital in Bhopal, India, on May 29, 2021. Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

In India, COVID-19 has led to a surge in cases of potentially fatal fungal infections, commonly known as “black fungi”, called mucormycosis. This infection is as dangerous as the media portrays, but social media has some myths about the source of the infection and how to treat it.

The human body is not a normal habitat for fungi belonging to the order Mucorales. This includes species commonly found in soil, dust, degrading plants, and animal dung.

our Immune system Usually more than comparable to fungi, but “Unclean Trinity“of Diabetes, COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), And steroid treatment can weaken a person’s immunity to the point where these microbes can gain a foothold.

Diabetes not only increases the risk of severe COVID-19, but also results in the following conditions: Fungal infection Can prosper.To make matters worse, both COVID-19 and steroids DexamethasoneThe intensive care unit used by doctors to treat it suppresses immunity.

Subsequent infections, known as mucorsis or zygomycosis, spread rapidly from the nose and sinuses to the face, chin, eyes, and brain.

May 26, 2021 11,717 A case of zygomycosis was confirmed in India. More people I live with diabetes more than any other country in the world except China.

Even before the pandemic, the prevalence of mucormycosis 70 times In India, it is higher than the overall figure in other parts of the world.

The fungus blocks blood flow and kill It is this dead or necrotic tissue that causes the black discoloration characteristic of human skin, not the fungus itself.

However, the word “black mold” seems to be well established.

Professor Malcolm RichardsonA professor of medical mycology at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom said: Today’s medical news The name is “totally inappropriate”.

“Pathogen of zygomycosis — Rhizopus oryzaeFor example, it’s hyalin (transparent), “he wrote in an email.

“From a mycological point of view, the term” black mold “(or” black yeast “) is limited to bacteria called molting bacteria that have melanin on the cell wall. Many people tried to fix this on Twitter, but it didn’t help. “

He said the Indian media is now using the similarly misleading terms “white fungus” and “yellow fungus” to describe possible variants of mucormycosis.