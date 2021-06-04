Previous COVID infections may protect you from others for at least 10 months-Consumer Health News





Friday, June 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) –Good news for those who are already suffering from COVID-19 seizures. For this study, researchers analyzed the SARS-CoV-2 prevalence of more than 2,000 elderly home residents (median 86 years) and staff from October 2020 to February 2021. An antibody test was used to determine if the person had previously been infected up to 10 months ago. Residents who have been infected in the past are 85% less likely to be infected during the 4-month study period than staff who have not been infected, and staff who have been infected are more likely than staff who have not been infected. The chance of getting infected was 60% less. The survey results are shown. Of the 634 previously infected, reinfection occurred in 4 residents and 10 staff, according to a survey released on June 3. Lancet healthy longevity journal. The study ruled out the effects of vaccination by excluding participants from the analysis 12 days after the first vaccination. The authors are investigating the effectiveness of the vaccine in another study. “It’s really good news that natural infections prevent reinfection during this time. The risk of double infection seems to be very low,” said lead author University College London (UCL) Institute for Health Information. Maria Kurtikov said. England. “The fact that previous COVID-19 infections provided a high level of protection to caregiver residents could also reduce the strong immune response that these individuals age with, Kurtkov said in a university news release. It’s encouraging given the past concerns about having sex. “These findings are especially important because this vulnerable group has not been the focus of much research,” she added. “This was a unique opportunity to investigate the protective effects of natural infections in this cohort prior to the start of vaccination,” said Laura Sharcross, chief research author at the UCL Institute for Health Informatics. The step is to assess the duration of immunity after natural infection and vaccination, and whether this protective effect is maintained against current and emerging variants. For more information The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information. COVID-19 reinfection.. Source: University College London, News Release, June 3, 2021

