Exercise lowers blood pressure and cholesterol as the first treatment

Americans are slightly Higher blood pressure Or Cholesterol level There are more companies than optimal.

Millions of US adults share a similar risk of mild to moderate heart disease, but lifestyle changes as the first line of treatment, especially recent exercise, improve these measurements. can do. Scientific statementT from the American Heart Association pointed out.

This treatise provided physicians with guidance on how to “prescribe” more physical activity to these patients. It is often not a comfortable zone for doctors who know how to prescribe drugs but not necessarily lifestyle changes, he is a vascular researcher and chair of the group who wrote the report. Said Bethany Barone Gibbs.

Patients may be scared when told to do more exercise, but “prescribing” is not difficult.

“I really wanted every clinician to feel empowered and remove fear from physical activity because I didn’t have to go to the gym every day or run five miles every day,” said Gibbs, an associate professor at the university. The professor says. Health and human development researchers at the University of Pittsburgh said today.

“For those who do nothing, just 30 minutes a week has health benefits. We wanted our doctors to know that physical activity is a great option. Cholesterol and high blood pressure. Treat both. “

About 21% of adults in the United States, or 53 million, have a slight increase in blood pressure. Guidelines issued in 2017This usually means the top number of readings from 120 to 139 mmHg and the bottom number of 80 to 89 mmHg.

The author estimates that at least 28% of Americans, or 71 million, have slightly too high cholesterol levels and LDL, or “bad cholesterol,” above 70 mg / dL.

Elevated cholesterol and blood pressure often occur at the same time, both Increase the risk of heart disease..

Exercise addresses both issues and may be easier than losing weight or changing your diet. Many other health benefits..

“This is a really important moment of motivation, as many people don’t want to start taking medication,” Gibbs said.

“(Physical activity) prescribing doctors really motivate patients … they will take it more seriously.”

How much exercise do you need to be effective?

This statement recommends federal physical activity guidelines, calling for 150-300 minutes of medium-intensity physical activity, 75-150 minutes of high-intensity exercise, or an equivalent combination of both. I am.

This is the best scenario, but every minute is important. “In fact, the most abrupt improvement comes from starting with nothing and starting little by little,” says Gibbs.

But Short spurts of exercise are beneficial, Researchers have discovered.

What kind of exercise is best?

She pointed out all sorts of exercises you want to do and will continue to do. Both aerobic and resistance exercises have the effect of lowering cholesterol and blood pressure.

For those who do not exercise at all, fast walking is the best recommendation. People know how to do it, it’s easy to incorporate into their daily lives, and they don’t need any equipment.

Many people already have activity trackers on their cell phones and smartwatches, so it may be sufficient to see how many steps you are taking and increase that number a bit. “It’s not that difficult,” she said.

A recent study found that light physical activity such as walking, gardening, and housework was widespread throughout the day. What is important to get the effect of exercise..

How long does it take to be effective?

Exercise can lower your blood pressure the next day, but of course the goal is to achieve sustained change, and regular exercise takes about three months, Gibbs said.

When it comes to improving a person’s cholesterol profile the study Turned out to take months Make a difference / different..

“We insist that doctors, clinicians, nurse practitioners, and anyone in contact with a patient actually prescribe exercise, because exercise has many health benefits. It can be used for almost any treatment, “Gibbs said.