Why are Elderly Housing with Care still experiencing an outbreak of Covid-19?

Elderly housing with care has made significant progress against Covid-19 since the deployment of vaccination began, but the facility is still experiencing minor outbreaks of coronavirus on a regular basis. Associated Press..

Is the future of the American coronavirus “good,” “bad,” or “ugly?” All three.

The epidemic continues in Elderly Housing with Care

According to Haigh, the recent epidemic in elderly housing with care is “much smaller, less frequent, and less severe” than during the pandemic heyday, but nevertheless, “hundreds of deaths” each week. Is consistent enough to explain. For example, Haigh reports that 472 deaths in the elderly home in the first two weeks of May were associated with Covid-19, compared to 10,675 deaths in the first two weeks of January. I did.

These outbreaks and the consequent closure of facilities “shocked” the families and loved ones of those cared for in elderly housing, many of whom “began to enjoy direct visits” again, Hay wrote. ing.

For example, Genie Wells, who was finally able to visit her mother in a nursing home in early April after being unable to meet in person for nearly a year during a pandemic, said after staff tested positive for Covid. -19. The facility suspended direct visits for 6 weeks. Many collaborative activities, such as communal meals and hairdressing services, are still discontinued.

As a result, although face-to-face visits resumed, Wells said he was no longer aware of Wells because he had been in contact with his mother for so long.

Risks from new residents, unvaccinated staff

Experts cite two key factors behind the ongoing outbreak, Haigh reports.

For example, David Gifford’s CMO American Healthcare AssociationHe said it was a “natural mistake” to assume that “the vaccine was given in long-term care … we’re done”. He said, “In special nursing homes and nursing homes, There is a constant influx of migrants from hospitals and communities, many of whom have not yet been vaccinated. “

Separately, CDC He also mentioned the risks of low vaccination rates for health care workers in skilled nursing facilities.

For example, recent report By CDC Highlighted 22 “breakthrough” cases of 18 residents and 4 fully vaccinated staff in an outbreak caused by an infected unvaccinated staff member in a special elderly nursing home in Kentucky There were 46 cases, including. Most cases of vaccinated people were asymptomatic, but one vaccinated resident gave way.

How is the problem addressed?

As a result of these issues, according to Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (Democratic Party), keeping the coronavirus out of the elderly home is the same as trying to repair a “leaked boat.”

Is Connecticut Public Health Service We have created an Operation Matchmaker that combines elderly housing with a pharmacy to ensure that new residents and staff are vaccinated. In addition, hospitals strive to ensure that patients are vaccinated before they are transferred to a nursing facility.

However, due to a national labor shortage, leaders have stopped requiring elderly housing staff to be vaccinated, said Vivian Leon, director of the Connecticut Department of Health’s Health Care Infection Program. Nonetheless, Leon said the state “is really increasing the pressure to vaccinate these staff in collaboration with the care industry.”

Separately, Tim Brown, Director of Marketing and Communications, said: Athena Healthcare SystemThe system of 48 nursing facilities in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts estimates that 50% to 60% of staff have been vaccinated so far. “In our entire network [outbreaks of one or two people]But most of them are employees, [who] I have not been vaccinated, “he said.

Brown added that if staff test positive, the network will quarantine the facility and stop direct visits until staff are retested. “If there is no other case, or an employee has a particular wing. If you weren’t working in, allow visits to that wing or … unaffected wing of positive employees, “he said.

Hey also reports that Connecticut is trying to minimize how these safety measures affect the ability of elderly home residents and their families to interact. Mylead Painter, Connecticut’s long-term care ombudsman, gave guidance on how nursing facilities should deal with these small outbreaks to reduce the negative impact on residents and their loved ones recently. Said announced (Hey, Associated Press, 6/1).