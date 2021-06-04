Vaccinations in the far north lag behind other parts of Saskatchewan.Resume

Overall vaccine intake in Saskatchewan has reached the benchmark for resumption, but intake in the Far North region remains significantly behind.
Lynn Geese Brecht
Vaccine rates have been delayed in the far north of the state as vaccine thresholds have been met and Saskatchewan is in the process of reopening, and some are concerned about what resumption means for the region.
“I’m still telling people here that I need to continue to be very careful until I get more vaccinations,” said Asabaska, who provides medical care to many in the northernmost part of the state. Alan Adam, CEO of the Department of Health, said. community.
“Because of the small number of vaccinations, there is always a risk of an epidemic, so be careful.”
However, while the state’s overall vaccine intake has reached these standards, the northern region is far behind.
The Ministry of Health said there was no breakdown of vaccination coverage by age group in each zone and it was not possible to directly compare regional vaccination rates to state age-based vaccine targets.
However, data on the state government website regarding the total population of each zone and the number of vaccines given to its inhabitants allows comparisons between regions.
Regina leads the vaccine penetration rate, with 58% of the total population receiving the first dose as of Thursday. Saskatoon was second with 55%, and the rest of the world ranged from 47% to 54%.
The three complete exceptions are the Far North region. Only 25% of the total population of the Far North Central Zone has the initial dose. Far northwest is 33% and far northeast is 34%.
Dr. Sakib Shahab, Chief Health Officer of the State, told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday that COVID-19 outbreaks could be seen in areas with low vaccination rates from summer to autumn. Even in that case, outbreak measures such as self-isolation of infected persons and vigorous contact tracking are required.
“Why do you want to keep that risk and weakness in our state open when you have easy access to safe and effective vaccines?” Shahab said.
Adam said many northern residents who hesitated to vaccinate were hesitant to get the first vaccination, but recently saw a slow but steady rise in vaccination rates in the north.
“Some communities … are now almost 100%. For example, Stony Rapids is very high and the sparsely populated Uranium City is slowly moving forward,” he said.
He hopes the northern regions will soon catch up with the remaining Saskatchewan vaccination rates, but in the meantime, he is worried about how the reopening of the states will affect these regions.
Hatchet Lake First Nations Chief Bert Tsani, located in the far-northeast zone, said about half of the 1,200 people in his community hit the first shot.
Still, some people hesitate. Knowing low vaccine intake around First Nation, he is worried about what the reopened state will bring.
“I’m concerned about that. We don’t want any cases, but if it starts to increase again, we may have to do something to ensure precautionary measures. “Is required.
For now, he continues to encourage people to vaccinate as soon as possible.
