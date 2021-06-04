The University of Utah’s new clinic aims to support COVID-19 “long-haul carriers”

Editor’s Note • The Salt Lake Tribune offers free access to important articles about the coronavirus.Apply Top story newsletter, Will be sent to your inbox on weekday mornings. To support such journalism Donate Or Subscriber..

Many Utah coronavirus patients have had protracted and sometimes debilitating symptoms for over a year and have struggled to get their doctors to take them seriously.

When Lisa O’Brien sought help with muscle tremors, pain, and heart rate spikes, hospital staff were “anxious” about her symptoms until she requested a test to reveal blood clots in her lungs and arms. She was also fired when she found another patient reporting similar symptoms on social media and told her doctor she was afraid that she might be behind COVID-19. I did.

Now, after months of advocacy and increasing evidence linking coronavirus to neurological symptoms and other chronic problems, COVID-19’s “long-haul carrier” has found its legitimacy. The University of Utah will set up a clinic specifically for them.

“COVID affects so many organ systems and has so many different symptoms associated with long-term effects that we need a village to care for people,” he said. Dr. Janet Brown, Respiratory specialist and chief of the new clinic.

The clinic, which opened on Tuesday, is attended by a variety of specialists, including cardiovascular and lung doctors, neurologists, rehabilitation specialists, psychiatrists, and social workers, who are recovering from a serious illness and have symptoms. Treat subsequent patients. Weeks or months, even if the first seizure is mild.

“It can be very debilitating for patients, so we focus not only on the symptoms, but on how they affect your life,” Brown said.

For several months after he was convinced he was infected with COVID-19 in March 2020, O’Brien was unable to drive or stand up in the shower due to poor muscle control. The test was severely restrictedAlmost two weeks later, by the time she was finally tested, the result was negative.

The negative test plagued her as a doctor after the doctor dispelled allegations that she was infected with the coronavirus. A few weeks after being infected with the virus, she was trailing her body, despite increasingly finding fellow patients with similar strange symptoms online.

“They didn’t even entertain me even if I was infected with COVID,” O’Brien said. “I started thinking that I wouldn’t even bring up COVID, because they would immediately say,’This person is crazy.'”

However, researchers have found evidence of a range of long-term symptoms in some coronavirus patients, often appearing to have little to do with their preceding respiratory infections. I will. Irregular blood pressure or heart rate; and, surprisingly, there are cognitive decline and other neurological problems.

“General [symptoms]”It includes what people call something like a fog in the brain: thinking difficulties, memory difficulties, conversation difficulties, headaches, nausea, etc.”

O’Brien was finally referred to the COVID-19 Clinic at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Faced a flood of patients After opening last summer.she is Facebook support group for long haul carriers It currently has 3,100 members. In November, some people began talking to US authorities about Utah clinics, O’Brien said.

“After so many doctors fired us, we are grateful that these doctors took our story seriously and took it seriously. It’s our clinic. “

Patients do not have to have a positive coronavirus test at a US clinic, but a doctor’s referral is preferred. This is very important, O’Brien said, because a negative test result is a major obstacle for many patients seeking treatment.

According to Brown, demand is likely to be high, as at Mount Sinai and the University of Colorado, Brown said. Nearest long-distance transportation clinic..

But clinics don’t just provide professional care. It also streamlines medical research by having the research coordinator identify candidates when patients check in.

University researchers say they are already investigating, for example, the effects of COVID-19 on tooth enamel and whether the symptom tracking system used in cancer patients can help patients with long-distance coronavirus. It was. Dr. John Inadomi, Director of US Internal Medicine. He also said he would like to find out why the virus can often cause tinnitus.

“The best thing is that you can immediately do what you’ve learned in this study,” says Inami.

With the support of the Utah long-haul community, it will be much easier for clinics to carry out solid research, he added.

“The great thing is that patients who really need this [research] We have already advocated this, “said Inami. “I strongly hope that the patients themselves can participate in the process.”