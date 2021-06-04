Studies show that most people in the United States have little understanding of palliative care





June 4th (UPI) – Most Americans surveyed do not fully understand palliative care. Published studies Friday Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention. Palliative care is the improvement of the quality of life of patients and caregivers by addressing the physical, psychological and logistical challenges associated with the disease and its treatment. Palliative care is not hospice care that comforts end-of-life patients who have stopped treatment, but acts as an adjunct treatment by addressing the side effects of the treatment. Dr. Motolani Ogunsanya, an assistant professor at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, led the research at the American Cancer Society. “Despite the known benefits of palliative care and the support of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the National Comprehensive Cancer Center Network, there was no increase in palliative care uptake by those in need,” Ogunsanya said. Stated. “A common misconception is that palliative care is only for end-of-life care and can actually be started at any point in the course of the illness.” Researchers have collected data from the National Cancer Institute’s National Health Information National Trends Survey since 2018. This includes self-reported knowledge of palliative care. Respondents chose from “I have never heard of it,” “I know a little about palliative care,” and “I know what palliative care is, so I can explain it to others.” The first two answers were grouped as inadequate knowledge, while the last answer was considered appropriate knowledge. Overall, only 11% of respondents had sufficient knowledge of palliative care. Women and married people were twice as likely to be knowledgeable as men and single respondents. Those with a college degree were more than 13 times more likely to have sufficient knowledge. According to this survey, about 90% of the 3,450 respondents had health insurance, and about 60% used the medical system more than once in the previous year. Healthcare use was associated with palliative care knowledge, as people receiving regular medical care were 2.67 times more likely to have sufficient knowledge. “Healthcare providers are often the first and most reliable source of medical information, so educating physicians about palliative care and encouraging them to discuss it with patients and caregivers is a way to better understand palliative care. It’s one potential strategy for Ogunsanya, “says Ogunsanya.

