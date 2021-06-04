Cases of Covid-19 are declining, but experts say children should be vaccinated as much as possible.The reason is here

Jen Christensen | CNN

Dr. Amy Edwards, a pediatric infectious disease expert, has responded to many questions from worried parents during the pandemic.Covid-19 cases fell to levels among children as the number of cases decreased Not seen since October — The question she is getting is, do young children really need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 when shots are available?

Her answer is yes.

Experts say that vaccination of young people is essential to protect a wider community from Covid-19, and children rarely get serious illnesses, but they also need protection. It states.Ah CDC research On Friday, we released recent “troublesome” data on youth admission to Covid-19, encouraging continued use of precautionary measures.

“The truth is that if all adults are vaccinated, children don’t need to be vaccinated,” he said. Edwards, Cleveland’s UH Rainbow Babys and Children’s Hospital, Associate Medical Director of Pediatric Infection Control.

“I don’t think it’s a problem because that would make the community very small, but I know that a significant proportion of adults aren’t vaccinated, and as a result, some children. We are vulnerable and need vaccines for that. “

Currently, more than 70% of adults receive at least one Covid-19 vaccine in only 12 states.It is not clear if or when the United States will reach Herd immunity, But doctors say children as well as adults need to play a role.

“To reach the threshold for reaching herd immunity, we need to add another group of children to be vaccinated,” he said. Dr. Claire Bougard, Pediatrician and Medical Director of Children’s National’s Covid-19 Vaccine Program.

Everyone has the right to ask questions, “think about this, especially when it comes to children,” said Bougard.

“I’m the mother of children aged 3 and 6. Frankly, just knowing how destructive the disease is medically and socially destructive to the children is the child. I can’t wait for them. As long as they have proven safe in their age group, I need to get a vaccine. I think it only gives them the freedom they all have been patiently waiting for. . “

They may not wait that long.

Is US Food and Drug Administration Has already approved the Pfizer vaccine for people over the age of 12. present day And Pfizer began testing vaccines in people between the ages of 6 months and 11 years. Johnson & Johnson Is currently testing a single-dose vaccine in people aged 12 to 17 years.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is cautiously optimistic that some people under the age of 12 will be vaccinated by Thanksgiving on Thursday’s new day at CNN. Said. The end of the year.

More vaccinations mean saving more lives

Early studies have shown that adult vaccination may indirectly protect people in households.Ah May preprint study In Finland, protection of the Covid-19 vaccine provided to unvaccinated members in the home was not as effective as vaccination, but turned out to be “significant.” Preprint study Similar results were shown by Israel.

Research shows Most young children do not appear to be the source of this new coronavirus. Rather, when children become infected with Covid-19, they usually become infected after being exposed to an adult infected with the virus.

He said the question about the importance of vaccines for young children is still theoretical, but still an important question to answer. Dr. Sean O’Leary, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist at Colorado Children’s Hospital.

He is asked about it at least twice a day and tells his parents that he wants everyone to be vaccinated, regardless of the decreasing number of cases.

Vaccination is good for qualified children and good for the community, and he is declining in number because the vaccine works.

“The more people who can get the vaccine, the more lives we can save,” O’Leary said. “Including children”

Although child deaths from all causes are rare, Covid-19 is currently one of the top causes, O’Leary said. “

And there are practical reasons to vaccinate children.the current US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines People exposed to unvaccinated Covid-19 say they need to stay home for two weeks from school or camp.

Children do not need to be quarantined if they are vaccinated.

Covid-19 in children can be serious

Covid-19 Likely to become severe As with adults, children can become severe and some have died.

At the White House Covid-19 briefing on Thursday, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky was hospitalized for severe Covid-19 a month before Pfizer’s vaccine was approved for young people aged 12. Authorities said they had observed “troublesome data” about the youth. ..

data, Released on fridayCovid-19’s adolescent hospitalization rate increased from March to April after its first decline in early 2021. This increase is due to the more contagious coronavirus variants, schools and other indoors. Researchers write that it may be associated with a large number of children returning to activity and changes in preventive behavior. The study looked at how long it took for a 12-year-old youth to get the vaccine in May.

According to Warensky, “more worrisome is the number of adolescents admitted to hospitals who needed treatment in intensive care units equipped with ventilators. January 1-March 31, 2021 Of the 204 adolescents hospitalized primarily for Covid-19, 31.4% were admitted to the intensive care unit and 4.9% required an invasive ventilator, according to a new study. There were no deaths.

“These findings in this publication show the level of serious illness that can be prevented, even among adolescents,” Warensky said.

The number of infected people is decreasing nationwide, but the pandemic is not over yet.

“I’ve seen children in the ICU using respiratory organs for over a month. Do you know how much damage they do to their lungs? It’s incredibly harmful.” Edwards said. She has also seen children at her hospital’s Covid-19 long-distance clinic. “Some children couldn’t finish their grades because they couldn’t get out of bed, not because they couldn’t do distance learning.”

Boogaard said he was thinking about all the sacrifices they made last year when thinking about vaccines with their children.

“In essence, children have disrupted their entire lives to protect older people in their lives and communities, but it has never been easier. Many children struggle. “I’m doing it,” said Bougard. “I don’t want them to be the last, such as having the opportunity to take off their masks and eat inside.

“So if vaccination can bring them back to feeling safer and having fun, we want them to be considered as part of their decision making and vaccinated. Masu “

