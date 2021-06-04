Youth COVID-19 hospitalization rates increased in March and April





In March and April, children between the ages of 12 and 17 were increasingly hospitalized when COVID-19 vaccinations began to prevent older people from being hospitalized. Many were seriously ill: About one-third of children in this age group who were hospitalized at COVID-19 this year were in the intensive care unit, a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Report showNo one died. Risk of becoming severe due to COVID-19 and requiring hospitalization Increases with ageHowever, children and teenagers can still get sick. COVID-19 hospitalization rates for this group were approximately 2.5 to 3 times higher overall for influenza hospitalizations over the last three influenza seasons. CDC’s new data highlights the importance of COVID-19 vaccination for young people, said CDC director Rochelle Walensky. At a press conference Thursday. Currently, vaccination is permitted for anyone over the age of 12. “[The findings] We need to double our motivation to get young people and young people vaccinated, “she said. The CDC report looked at data from a network of medical centers in 14 states. Between January 1st and March 31st, 2021, 204 adolescents were found to have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Of this group, 64 were admitted to the intensive care unit and 10 were on ventilator. About two-thirds had underlying illness, but about 30% did not have underlying illness. This shows that even healthy children can get seriously ill. Hospitalization rates for this age group peaked in January, declined in February, and began to rise in early March. Maryland and Michigan both hit record highs in April — Both Status Meanwhile, the overall number of cases has skyrocketed. Multiple factors may have combined to contribute to this rise, according to a CDC report. In the meantime, children will return to school and engage in extracurricular activities directly, which can lead to a COVID-19 epidemic. In addition, more easily spread variants of the virus were widespread. In some areas, as adults are vaccinated against the disease, COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to be relaxed, which could spread the virus to people, including young people who are not yet eligible for vaccination. There is sex. Almost 6.4 million children As of June 4, 12 to 17 people in the United States have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine.







