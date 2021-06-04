Health
UK approves Pfizer / BioNTech covid-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15
Along
And
UK approved Pfizer / BioNTech Corona Virus Vaccine For children from 12 to 15 years old.
The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the use of jabs in this young age group after reviewing safety, quality, and efficacy.
The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine was the first vaccine approved for use in the United Kingdom at the end of last year.
“Carefully examined Clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years He concluded that the Pfizer / Bio NTech covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective for this age group, and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh the risks, “said June Raine, CEO of MHRA. I am.
The UK government has asked an independent expert on the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization to advise whether routine immunization should be provided to people between the ages of 12 and 17, a spokeswoman for the UK Department of Health said. Stated.
This presentation was made as a laboratory study by Emma Wall of the University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Coronavirus delta variant Than for variants previously in circulation in the UK. The study also suggests that levels of these antibodies decline with age and over time.
However, Antibody level Vaccine efficacy cannot be predicted by itself, and future census is needed. Even if the level of neutralizing antibodies that can prevent the virus from entering the cell is low Protection against covid-19Researchers say.
“These data cannot determine if the vaccine is effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization or death. We have to wait for actual data on these results,” said the study. Eleanor Riley of the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom has not said.
Delta variants are now Believed to be dominant in BritainEarly evidence suggests that the risk of hospitalization may be increased compared to the alpha variant.
Wall and her team analyzed antibodies in the blood of 250 healthy people who received one or two doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for up to three months after the first dose. They tested the levels of neutralizing antibodies against: 5 different variants – Original stocks from China, European dominant stocks during the first wave of April 2020, and alpha, beta And delta variants.
People who received the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine twice had more than five-fold lower levels of neutralizing antibodies than the delta variant compared to the original strain on which the current vaccine is based.
This antibody reaction Received only onceAfter a single dose of Pfizer / BioNTech jab, 79% of people showed a quantifiable neutralizing antibody response to the original strain, 50% in the alpha variant, 32% in the delta, and 32% in beta. It dropped to 25%. ..
Researchers say the evidence supports the current plan. Reduce the dose gap between vaccines, And will do it again Deliver boosters To the weak in autumn.
“The most important thing is that vaccine protection remains high enough to prevent hospitalization of as many people as possible. And our results are the best to do this. The method suggests that a second dose should be given promptly to provide booster immunity to people who may not be sufficiently immune to these new mutants, “Wall said. Stated.
Journal reference: Lancet, DOI: 10.1016 / S0140-6736 (21) 01290-3
Sign up for our free Medical checkup A newsletter that summarizes health and fitness news you need to know every Saturday
Details of these topics:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]