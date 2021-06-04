UK approves Pfizer / BioNTech covid-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15

Along

The Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has already been deployed to the younger age group in the United States. LightRocket via SOPA Images / Getty Images

UK approved Pfizer / BioNTech Corona Virus Vaccine For children from 12 to 15 years old.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the use of jabs in this young age group after reviewing safety, quality, and efficacy.

The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine was the first vaccine approved for use in the United Kingdom at the end of last year.

“Carefully examined Clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years He concluded that the Pfizer / Bio NTech covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective for this age group, and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh the risks, “said June Raine, CEO of MHRA. I am.

The UK government has asked an independent expert on the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization to advise whether routine immunization should be provided to people between the ages of 12 and 17, a spokeswoman for the UK Department of Health said. Stated.

This presentation was made as a laboratory study by Emma Wall of the University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Coronavirus delta variant Than for variants previously in circulation in the UK. The study also suggests that levels of these antibodies decline with age and over time.

However, Antibody level Vaccine efficacy cannot be predicted by itself, and future census is needed. Even if the level of neutralizing antibodies that can prevent the virus from entering the cell is low Protection against covid-19Researchers say.

“These data cannot determine if the vaccine is effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization or death. We have to wait for actual data on these results,” said the study. Eleanor Riley of the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom has not said.

Delta variants are now Believed to be dominant in BritainEarly evidence suggests that the risk of hospitalization may be increased compared to the alpha variant.

Wall and her team analyzed antibodies in the blood of 250 healthy people who received one or two doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for up to three months after the first dose. They tested the levels of neutralizing antibodies against: 5 different variants – Original stocks from China, European dominant stocks during the first wave of April 2020, and alpha, beta And delta variants.

People who received the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine twice had more than five-fold lower levels of neutralizing antibodies than the delta variant compared to the original strain on which the current vaccine is based.

This antibody reaction Received only onceAfter a single dose of Pfizer / BioNTech jab, 79% of people showed a quantifiable neutralizing antibody response to the original strain, 50% in the alpha variant, 32% in the delta, and 32% in beta. It dropped to 25%. ..

Researchers say the evidence supports the current plan. Reduce the dose gap between vaccines, And will do it again Deliver boosters To the weak in autumn.

“The most important thing is that vaccine protection remains high enough to prevent hospitalization of as many people as possible. And our results are the best to do this. The method suggests that a second dose should be given promptly to provide booster immunity to people who may not be sufficiently immune to these new mutants, “Wall said. Stated.

Journal reference: Lancet, DOI: 10.1016 / S0140-6736 (21) 01290-3

