The Maharashtra Government retains data on children who became multi-system after Covid





As the number of cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) increases after the recovery of Covid-19, the state health department maintains a district record for children diagnosed with health status. .. This decision was made after the Central Health Department instructed all states and coalition territories to submit weekly data on MIS-C cases. Children 4-6 weeks after recovering from Covid-19 develop this condition in which various parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and digestive system, are inflamed. I have. According to doctors, MIS-C can be fatal, but most children will get better with proper treatment. There were several cases of MIS-C last year as well. However, doctors said these cases nearly doubled during the second wave due to increased Covid-19 infections among pediatric patients, as doctors are not obliged to report data to the state government. , There is no centralized data available to the health sector. As a result, the central government decided to create a registry to measure its penetration rate. “At this time, there is no cumulative MIS-C data from all districts. However, according to the central government’s instructions issued on June 2, all states submit weekly data to the Central Health Department. Therefore, we will instruct the district to submit the data immediately, “said Dr. Pradeep Awate, a state observer. MIS-C raises considerable concerns among physicians. Doctors have observed that the majority of children suffering from the post-coronavirus infection syndrome belong to the age group of 5-14 years. While asymptomatic and mildly infected patients present with post-coronavirus infection, many have heart-related problems. Physicians welcome the central government’s move to help maintain a centralized registry for each district of MIS-C. “This may help us understand the regional epidemic of MIS-C and develop policies accordingly. Covid-19 is constantly evolving, so it is useful data for further research and research. It’s a good idea to keep up with the Covid Task Force.

