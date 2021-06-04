As Oregon approaches its 70% vaccination target, Governor Brown details plans to lift most restrictions.

“The story of two pandemics,” she says–most cases are unvaccinated, according to OHA, Dr. Bend.

Salem, Oregon (KTVZ) — Governor Kate Brown lifts COVID-19 health and safety restrictions on the economy on Friday after 70% of all Oregon people over the age of 18 have been vaccinated for the first time. Announced steps to be taken by the state to fully resume COVID-19 vaccine-close to target, current figures exceed 66%

Vaccines are so effective in protecting against COVID-19 that after reaching the 70% threshold, Oregon lifted most of the state’s restrictions from state-led emergency COVID-19 response efforts. Move away, shift focus on recovery from pandemics, and support local public health. The governor is a resource-equipped healthcare provider ..

As of Thursday, Oregon has achieved a vaccination rate of 66.2% for individuals over the age of 18, increasing 127,308 more people who need to be first vaccinated to reach 70%. About an additional 127,000 Oregons will need to be vaccinated to reach the 70% target, officials said.

If vaccination trends continue despite recent declines, the state could reach that point by June 21, the first day of summer, and was set first on June 30. The goal is more likely.

“I would like to clarify that the effectiveness of the vaccine allows us to resume this way. You have been vaccinated and have helped us reach this stage — and you have this. “It’s protected from the virus,” Brown said. “But there are still Oregons who feel safe and need to take special precautions to stay safe. People who fight cancer, immunodeficiency Here are some examples of Oregians and organ donors. Many children in Oregon are not yet vaccinated.

“Therefore, it is very important for Oregons to continue to make wise choices. And respect the choices of others. Respect each other while preparing for this transition.

“This is really a story of two pandemics. If you’re vaccinated, you’re protected and you can work safely without a mask or social distance. But if you’re not vaccinated But this virus poses a very real threat. “

After reaching the 70% threshold, Oregon takes the following steps to lift the limit:

• The Oregon Risk Levels Framework will be lifted, including all county-based indicators and health and safety restrictions. This includes mask, physical distance, and capacity limit requirements.

• The state does not require masks and face covers in almost every environment, with a few exceptions that follow federal guidance, such as airports, public transport, and medical facilities.

• Vaccine confirmation is not required as the same mask and social distance rules apply to all individuals with or without vaccination.

• It is highly recommended that unvaccinated and other vulnerable individuals continue to wear masks and take other health and safety measures to protect themselves from COVID-19. Recognizing that COVID-19 remains in our community and many Oregon residents remain unvaccinated, the Oregon Department of Health (OHA) is local to responding to and recovering from a pandemic. Continue to play a leading role in working with our public health partners.

• OHA will continue to monitor the global pandemic and provide assistance and resources to local public health and health care providers as needed. Other infectious diseases and global epidemics (such as SARS and Ebola).

• OHA will continue to play a monitoring and advisory role, working with local public health partners on ongoing immunization efforts, pandemic response and recovery.

• Health and safety guidance for OHA’s businesses, venues, religious groups, and other departments will be lifted. OSHA, Oregon, reviews workplace rules and updates them based on the risk level framework and the removal of OHA.

• Oregon will continue to devote state-wide resources to responding to and recovering from pandemics, but the state will lift most of its current health and safety restrictions on individuals and businesses.

Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination. Schools and day care centers will continue to implement some specific health and safety measures.

• Local schools provide health and safety guidance when students resume their normal school year in the fall, as many children are not yet eligible for vaccination and remain vulnerable to COVID-19. receive.

• Students attend school full-time five days a week. The K-12 Guidance has been revised to help schools provide safe face-to-face instruction throughout the day.

• For the same reason, some of the health and safety standards of childcare providers and youth programs remain unchanged.

• Recently revised workplace standards, including requirements for indoor masks for unvaccinated employees, will continue to apply in schools and childcare facilities.

• For universities where students are eligible for vaccination, institutions will make decisions on health and safety protocols for the following year after considering future CDC guidance.

Governor Brown and OHA Director Patrick Allen, state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger, and St. Charles Bend’s pulmonary emergency physician and member of Brown’s Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Luis Davinyon. Announced at a press conference.

Davignon provided some statistics showing that few of the recent COVID-19 patients have been vaccinated.

Since March 1, 346 patients have been hospitalized for COVID infection and only 18 have been vaccinated, he said. Of the 98 deaths that occurred in the hospital system, 97 were unvaccinated, he said.

“Numbers and our experience in the field show that vaccination is very effective,” said Davinyon.

In addition to seeing young patients, their ICU stays on average two weeks, and in some cases even longer, he said, “there are more toxic variants in our community. I will do it. “

“This is essentially a preventable disease for almost everyone,” said Davignon. “You don’t have to see this happening many times in the hospital or ICU.”