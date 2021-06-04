HIV incidence has decreased by 73% since its peak in the 1980s, estimated by CDC





HIV incidence in the United States, or new infections per year, has declined by about 73% since peaking in the mid-1980s. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The report, released Thursday, is based on modeling applied to data from the National HIV Surveillance System to determine new annual HIV prevalence from 1981 to 2019. Americans infected with HIV in 2019. The results show that the annual incidence of HIV increased from about 20,000 infections in 1981 to about 130,400 infections between 1984 and 1985. “The incidence of HIV has decreased by 73% from the highest number of infections per year (130,400 in 1984 and 1985) to 34,800 in 2019. According to the CDC, sexual contact between men continues to account for most of the infectious diseases, accounting for 63% in 1981 and 66% in 2019. Transgender women are also at increased risk, with four in ten transgender women infected with HIV in seven major cities in the United States, according to a recent CDC report. The findings also highlight racial and ethnic medical disparities. Although white HIV transmission decreased (56% in 1981 to 25% in 2019), the rate of black infection increased from 29% to 41% over time. From 16 percent in 1981 to 29 percent in 2019. In 2019, blacks accounted for 41% of the infection, but only 12% of the population, and Hispanic / Latinos accounted for 29% of the infection and 17% of the population. There was a further increase among women, with infection rates rising from 8% in 1981 to 18% in 2019. The results also show that injectables have the greatest reduction in infectious diseases, plummeting 93% from 1988-1990 highs (34,500-2,500 in 2019). Syringe service programs helped control HIV infections associated with injectable drug use, partly due to the outbreak of opioids, but these programs are not fully available, CDC said. “Despite the lack of cures and vaccines, today’s HIV prevention tools, such as HIV testing, rapid and sustained treatment, pre-exposure prophylaxis, and a comprehensive injection service program, offer the opportunity to significantly reduce new HIV infections. We will provide it, “writes a CDC researcher. “Strengthening efforts to implement these strategies fairly can accelerate the decline in HIV infection, morbidity and mortality and reduce inequality.” Authorities believe that the decline in incidence over time was due to increased use of diagnosis, regular screening and treatment, pre-exposure and post-exposure prophylaxis, and other tools, regardless of condition. I am. There is no cure for HIV, but antiretroviral therapy (or pre-exposure prophylaxis) has been reported to be more than 99% effective in preventing infection and is expected to further reduce the incidence. I will. However, the report mentions that its intake is low. Only 23% used pre-exposure prophylaxis in 2019. This makes a big difference in race and ethnicity compared to all those who could benefit from it. While 63% of pre-exposure prophylaxis prescriptions were white, 8% of blacks and 14% of Hispanic / Latinos could benefit. The CDC says the HIV epidemic will not end until health inequalities and systematic barriers are resolved. The report states, “Early diagnosis of HIV infection, treatment of HIV-infected persons, rapid achievement of virus suppression, and fair implementation of preventive tools to connect people with preventive services to reduce new infections. This will accelerate the reduction of HIV infection. “

