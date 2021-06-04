What we know about the new coronavirus strain

Mutations in the coronavirus delta variant are informally labeled as “Nepal variants” and are under investigation by the United Kingdom Public Health Service (Getty).

Report on the possible emergence of new mutations in the coronavirus-may be more resistant to the vaccine-Portugal was cited Thursday as a factor in removing it from the “green list” of British travel destinations T.

Secretary of Transportation Grant Shapps said “a mutation in Nepal, a variant of India that was detected,” and an increase in the number of cases were the cause of concern.

In recent weeks, a highly contagious Indian variant, renamed the “Delta” variant by the World Health Organization, has UK predominant stock, Account for more than three-quarters of new infections.

However WHO says it is “not aware” of the new stock..

What’s wrong?

Nepalese stocks Mutation of Indian subspeciesThis includes the characteristics of the Indian variant, but also the mutation labeled K417N.This mutation was found in beta The first variant identified in South Africa is believed to be part of the reason why the variant is less likely to be neutralized by the vaccine.

The UK government announced this week that it is in talks with AstraZeneca on additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that have been specially modified to better target the beta.

Who is worried?

Professor Neil Ferguson of the government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (NervTag) said on Friday that mutations “may compromise the effectiveness of the vaccine.”

“K417N, a beta variant now known as a South African variant, may further compromise the effectiveness of the vaccine, but there is not enough data at this time. This is an interesting and concerned variant. . “

Professor Niall Ferguson said on Friday that mutations in Nepal “may compromise the effectiveness of the vaccine” (Reuters).

Asked if the latest data could affect further unlocking on June 21st“I think this week’s data is more negative than last week, so I’m cautious,” said Professor Ferguson.

“It’s clear that people’s desires and the desire to return to normal are accumulating, but I think it’s a very difficult decision to balance the potential risks.”

Dr. Jeff Barrett, director of the COVID-19 Genomics Initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said 91 sequences of Indian variants containing this particular mutation were observed.

He said this dual threat-a new mutation could increase the infectivity of the virus and resistance to vaccines-means that scientists are closely monitoring it.

He said Indian variants and K417N mutations were found in many countries, including the United Kingdom, Portugal, the United States, India, Nepal, and Japan.

What does the British government say?

Secretary of Transportation Chaps talked about the decision to exclude Portugal from the travel green list: “I want to be honest with people. It’s actually a difficult decision, but in the end I really found two things that caused concern.

“One is that the positive rate has almost doubled since the last review in Portugal, and the other is that a mutation in Nepal, a type of so-called Indian variant detected, has been detected. So I don’t know if it could be a vaccine.-I don’t want to defeat the mutation and risk until June 21st and the 4th stage review of unlocking. “

Community Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Friday that he was unaware of Nepalese variants in the United Kingdom, but that the UK Public Health Service was investigating 20 cases.

Genrik said Portuguese scientists had detected the variant, but “what we still don’t know is how widespread it is in Portugal.

“Of course, you can wait while we are doing that research, and we know that it is very toxic and it puts our vaccine at risk.

What does WHO say?

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that it is “unaware” of the strains of concern detected in Nepal. According to WHO’s official Twitter account, “WHO is unaware that a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in Nepal.

“The three variants identified are Alpha (B.1.1.7), Delta (B.1.617.2) and Kappa (B.1.617.1). The major variants currently in circulation in Nepal. Is the delta (B.1.617.2).

There are thousands of variants of the coronavirus, but public health experts are only looking at those that have anxious-looking mutations or show more dangerous signs. These are called “variants under investigation” or “variants of concern”.

