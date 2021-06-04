Six early signs of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia





I knew 50 million people

Does the world live with dementia? Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative disease of the brain in which memory, thinking, and reasoning are slowly impaired. It is the most common form of dementia and can be caused by multiple factors such as age, heredity, lifestyle and environment. There are signs and symptoms that indicate Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. If discovered early, Treatment It can provide symptomatology relief and investigate what may help an individual maintain a longer level of independence.Early detection can also increase opportunities for participation Clinical trial

It will help you to proceed with your research. If you notice any of the following



Warning display



If you are an elderly parent, family member, or friend, be sure to talk about what they have experienced and plan to see a doctor as soon as possible. “Early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease can improve the quality of care and quality of life for loved ones. It begins with an education about Alzheimer’s disease.” — Christina Francel, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Branch 1. Memory loss that interferes with daily life One of the most common signs of Alzheimer’s disease is forgetting recently learned information, especially in the early stages. Other signs include forgetting important appointments, asking the same questions, and usually relying on memory aids and family members to handle them themselves. 2. Challenge to plan or complete a familiar task Some people may experience changes in their ability to plan and follow, or work with numbers. Struggling to create familiar recipes and managing monthly bills are common signs. You may also have trouble driving to familiar locations, organizing your grocery list, and learning the rules of your favorite games. 3. Time and place confusion If your parents, relatives, or friends are constantly forgetting time, where they are, or where they were, it may be an early sign of Alzheimer’s disease. 4. I have a problem understanding the visual image and the spatial relationship

For some people, vision problems may begin to occur, resulting in imbalance or difficulty reading. This can make operations such as driving even more dangerous. 5. New language issues when speaking and writing People with early dementia may have difficulty following, participating in, or continuing the conversation. Also, when writing sentences, you may struggle with vocabulary and familiar words. This can lead to withdrawal from hobbies and other engagements. 6. Changes in mood, personality, and judgment People living with Alzheimer’s disease often experience confusion, suspicion, depression, fear, and anxiety. They may be poorly judged when dealing with money or may not pay much attention to keeping themselves clean. Other Sign Things to keep in mind with older parents and loved ones include misplacement, loss of ability to look back, and withdrawal from work or social situations. There is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease and no way to stop it from progressing, but early detection gives you time to discuss and make decisions. Care and support Needs and financial planning to prepare for Long term.. Alzheimer’s disease and brain awareness month June



— It’s the perfect time to be educated and take part in the fight to end this debilitating illness. Wearing purple for a month can raise awareness.



Donate to the Alzheimer’s AssociationIt will be used for care and support services such as the Association’s 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900) to advance important research in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

..





