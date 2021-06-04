How Covid-19 Changed Youth Drinking Habits







According to a new study published in the journal, “

In a sample of nearly 500 adolescents between the ages of 18 and 25, researchers found that the effects of problematic drinking and alcohol were reduced in both men and women.

Suppressing the socialization of coronavirus infections has played a major role in reducing dangerous alcohol use in this age group.In fact, bar and cafe closures have decreased

“Survey participants were young people, generally drinkers in social gatherings. Group events such as bars, restaurants, and parties should naturally reduce heavy drinking in this group. ”

However, this study found a high rate of depression in women.

Among the study participants, women showed a significant increase in the probability of meeting the clinical depression threshold between pre-pandemic and pandemic. No similar effect was seen with male participants.

“Unfortunately, women felt the high levels of stress, frustration, and sadness associated with pandemics more strongly,” Minhas added.

Senior writer James MacKillop emphasized how social interaction worked as a stress reliever for people.

