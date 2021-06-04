Oregon Resumes Economy Approaching Vaccination Goals





Portland, Oregon (AP) — Governor Kate Brown announced on Friday that Oregon is about to unmask, keep physical distances, and limit capacity across the state.

Last month, Brown set a vaccine goal that 70% of Oregon’s adults would be vaccinated with at least the first COVID-19 vaccine before resuming the economy. As of Friday, the state’s 18-year-old 66% of these people are vaccinated.

“We want to make it clear that this can be resumed because of the effectiveness of the vaccine,” said Brown. “But there are still Oregians who feel safe and need to take special precautions to stay safe. is.”

Oregon has faced some of the country’s toughest security measures for over a year. These include county risk levels, internal and external mask requirements, limited gatherings, and restaurants where indoor dining is prohibited. However, as the number of vaccinations increased, restrictions were relaxed as the state moved from emergency response to pandemic recovery. “Science is clear, vaccines are very effective in keeping people safe from COVID-19, and are the key to returning to normal life and lifting health and safety restrictions,” Brown said. I did. Brown set vaccination targets for the entire state and county last month and hoped to resume the state’s economy by the end of June. To reach the 70% target, an additional 127,000 people would be vaccinated. need to do it. “It’s really a story of two pandemics. It’s safe to be vaccinated and you can work safely without a mask or social distance,” Brown said. “Even if not vaccinated, this virus poses a very real threat.” Each county is vaccinated against 65% of adults in the area. When the county reaches its goal, the county moves into the “low risk” category, which can significantly reduce COVID-19 limits — 50% capacity for indoor dining, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces. You can also increase your indoor gathering to 10 people and your retail capacity to 75%. Currently, 19 of the 36 counties in Oregon are listed at the “low risk” level. However, once the state reaches its goal, the restrictions will be further relaxed. County-based indicators will be abolished and health and safety guidance for businesses, venues and religious groups will be lifted. In addition, with a few exceptions such as airports, public transport, and medical facilities, masks and face covers are eliminated in most environments. Brown said that controversial vaccine validation is no longer needed, as the same mask and social distance rules apply to all individuals. However, health officials “strongly recommend” that unvaccinated people continue to wear masks after the restrictions have been lifted. Children under the age of 12 are not eligible for vaccination. Mr Brown said local schools continue to follow health and safety rules, including wearing masks. Mr Brown said he hopes that schools from kindergarten to high school will return to full-time in the fall. ___ Sara Cline is a member of the Associated Press / American Statehouse News Initiative Report. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that lists journalists in local news.

