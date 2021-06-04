NKF Launches National Advocacy Group for Fair Health Policy and Improvement of Kidney Care









The National Kidney Foundation has launched a national program that allows patients and healthcare professionals to work with selected officials in advocacy efforts to prevent and manage kidney disease. According to a press release, the program, entitled "Voice for Kidney Health," provides opinions from individuals with a wide range of backgrounds to ensure that the required policies are comprehensive and representative. Known as voice advocates, these individuals work with local, state, and national leaders to develop the agenda. Some of the policy areas of interest include: Expanded access to home dialysis. Protection of living kidney donors. Promote fairness in health care. Educate the general public about risk factors for kidney disease (diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, etc.). And raising investments for disease prevention and other research efforts. "Voice to kidney health advocates is working tirelessly to promote kidney health policies that help prevent or delay kidney disease," Kevin Longino, NKF CEO, said in the release. "Many united nationwide to promote legislative and policy victories, including the national immunosuppressive drug application law passed in December last year and the state bill passed to protect living organ donors. These individual stories make up a collective voice that strengthens our ability to ensure additional victory for 37 million adults in the United States suffering from kidney disease."

