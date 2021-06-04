When a urinary tract infection is detected, each 30 cent tampon may change color.

Researchers in India are developing tampons that change color when they detect a urinary tract infection.

They soaked the fibers in substances that decompose in the presence of the common yeast infection Candida albicans and placed them in napkins and tampons.

In the simulation, the fibers turn bright pink, indicating the presence of the infection.

Women’s sanitary napkins still need to be tested on the human body, but researchers say they can sell for just 30 cents each.

More than half of all women experience UTI, often multiple times.

The video scrolls down

Indian researchers are developing tampons and napkins that change color when they discover a urinary tract infection

A team at the Manipal Institute of Technology explained immersing cotton fibers in amino acids that are broken down in the face of Candida albicans, the most common form of fungal infection.

The study, published in the American Chemical Society Omega, emphasized that the team woven fibers into tampons and sanitary napkins and treated both products with “simulated vaginal discharge samples” infected with C. albicans. did. I’m doing it.

In both cases, yeast-secreted enzymes turned the sanitary napkin pink.

“The developed method boasts long shelf life and high stability,” the researchers write. “A new perspective on self-diagnosis of multiple diseases that are considered taboo in certain societies.” It is an inconspicuous inspection detector provided. “

Cotton fibers were dipped in a special amino acid and woven with napkins and tampons treated with a “pseudo-vaginal discharge sample” infected with C. albicans.

Symptoms of urinary tract infections include urinary pain, pollakiuria, abdominal pain, and fever, depending on where they occur in the urinary tract.

UTIs are very common. Reportedly, 50-60% of adult women experience a urinary tract infection at least once in their lives.

Medical News Today reports that bacteria and other microbes can infect the urinary tract and ultimately affect the kidneys, bladder, and other areas.

According to one study, UTI sees about 7 million doctors each year in the United States alone and has more than 100,000 inpatients.

The treated fibers turn bright pink during the test, indicating the presence of yeast infection.

Developing countries may have limited access to the laboratories and medical facilities needed to diagnose UTIs, and changing the color of tampons benefits low-income areas, according to researchers.

The Manipal team still needs to complete the invention. At this time, the pinkish color is hidden by menstrual blood.

They respond to Candida albicans infections, but New Scientists report that they want to find alternative acids that produce more vibrant colors.

2016, 2 Harvard University graduates A “smart tampon” that scans blood and allows women to detect diseases such as HPV at an early stage.

Currently, the thread is changing to various shades of pink. The team is working to discover that acids produce different colors so that they are not hidden by menstrual blood.

In recent years, a group of women have been working to eliminate tampon prejudice. The UK stopped VAT taxation on women’s hygiene products in January following long-standing criticism that it should be classified as a basic necessity such as food and prescriptions.

At least 13 states in the United States are exempt from sales tax on women’s hygiene products.

Last year, Tampax was accused of launching a new tampon with a “silent wrapper” that promises “full discretion” when opened.

Critics argued that the brand was feeding on the shame of the times.

A spokeswoman told the DailyMail.com that the company “believes.”[s] It “normalizes menstrual conversations” and at the same time provides “options to manage your period in a way that suits you.”

“At Tampax, we believe it’s important to normalize menstrual conversations through awareness, information and education,” said the person in charge.

“We are continually talking to the people who use our products to better understand their needs and find ways to meet them.

According to one study, UTI sees about 7 million doctors each year in the United States and accounts for more than 100,000 inpatients.

“We want to give people the option to manage their period in the right way.

In some cases, this includes how to design the wrapper. They maintain product integrity, especially in the bag, and operate quietly when opened. This is a feature that some users appreciate.