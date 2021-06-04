US COVID-19 mortality rate is below 500 and employer added 559K new jobs





According to Covid-19, the average number of deaths per day from Covid-19 is declining, the lowest since March last year. The Wall Street Journal.. This clearly shows that the increase in vaccination is working to stop the spread of Covid-19. Economic activity is intensifying in the United States due to widespread use of vaccines and relaxation of lockdown restrictions. Companies are hiring employees faster. US employers added 559,000 jobs from the 278,000 jobs added in April. Covid-19 deaths fall to the lowest level since March last year Looking for breaking news, hot tips and market analysis?



The seven-day average of daily reported deaths fell to 432 on Thursday, the lowest level since Covid’s cases and deaths began to surge in the first half of last year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Approximately 298 million vaccinations To date, it has been administered in the United States, with 41% of the total population being completely vaccinated and 51% being vaccinated at least once. In the most vulnerable section, over 65, the number of fully vaccinated people reaches 75%. Andrew Brower, an epidemiological research assistant at the University of Michigan, said of the reduction in mortality: “This milestone emphasizes that the United States is in a fashionable home stretch thanks to vaccination.” Employment is gradually increasing in the United States Companies are hiring more and more people as the blockade is lifted across the United States. Latest report From the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate in May fell to 5.8%, up from the reported 6.1% in April. The economy added 559,000 new jobs last month. It increased from 278,000 in April. 9.3 million people can work, but they are still unemployed and employment is down about 7.6 million compared to before the pandemic. However, getting a job was slower than expected. Regarding the May figures, Deutsche Bank’s US Chief Economist Matthew Luzetti said: Said:: “I’m disappointed compared to what I expected a few months ago to see more than a million typographic prints in the coming months. What employment is expected to increase in the future? We had to gradually lower our expectations about what we would do. “ The US market rose slightly after the release of today’s report, the S & P 500 rose 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.4%. With our recommended brokers, you can invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs and more in minutes.



